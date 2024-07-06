· Employment for Black jobseekers in Atlanta stood at 91% in 2021, much higher than in 2013 (87%) and much closer to the citywide average, which in 2021 was 94%.

Despite improvement, disparities underlie the data in all three of those areas — neighborhood poverty, education and employment.

· While more of Atlanta’s children live in low-poverty neighborhoods, white and Asian children are still more than twice as likely as Black children to live in low-poverty areas.

· Recent third-grade reading and eighth-grade math scores reveal large and persistent disparities that must be addressed to maintain a strong graduation rate and workforce in the future.

· Employment isn’t enough. From 2013 to 2021, the difference in median earnings between Black ($38,854) and white ($114,195) households increased by $3,529 to reflect a gap of $75,341. Building a strong financial foundation for the future is out of reach for many laden with debt and unable to save.

These disparities intertwine to make it that much harder for our neighbors who experience them. Households with low earnings might also be households in high-poverty neighborhoods with schools that don’t offer as many advanced courses. High housing costs and inadequate supply further limit the range of choices for families seeking paths to opportunity.

Challenges that affect so many aspects of families’ lives require multifaceted solutions. What positions Atlanta for continued growth and improvement is how many talented and dedicated people are working on these issues. Most every aspect of the city’s economic and civic life is represented by one or more of the 61 local organizations in the Changing the Odds Network, which was organized after the first Changing the Odds report. Working across public and private sectors, the network collaborates on crosscutting solutions — for example, making sure high-quality, affordable early learning is available for children so parents can work and advance their careers.

Many recommendations in Changing the Odds call for investments in community-led solutions to community challenges, from expanding affordable housing and making new resources available for entrepreneurs of color to making sure students have access to rigorous coursework.

Too many of our families are struggling. As a result, many of our children are missing out on opportunities that a great city should be providing. Our challenges are interconnected, but in this city, we know how to work together to get important things done. It’s our legacy. Let’s change the odds for our young people, families and communities. Nothing could be more important to Atlanta now or in the future, and nothing would make a greater difference.

Kweku Forstall is the director of the Annie E. Casey Foundation’s Atlanta Civic Site.