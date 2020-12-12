Opinion: Business recovery needs consistent leadership

Chris Clark Credit: contributed Credit: contributed

However, there is still much more work to do and plenty of people and businesses struggling. The small business sector is a significant component of Georgia’s economy, comprising 99% of all businesses in Georgia. About 371,000 are minority-owned and, collectively, they employ roughly 1.7 million people. These businesses have endured temporary closures, restrictions on doing business, reduced capacity, and in some cases, lower customer demand. Georgia business owners have been challenged like never before, and even those who have weathered the storm thus far still face uncertainty.

The same is true nationally. A poll released by MetLife and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce found that 58% of small businesses worried they would have to permanently close, and that was before this fall’s surge in COVID-19 infections. Gallup found that more than half of small businesses said they will need at least a year to recover from the pandemic.

The good news is that there is a growing sense of optimism, with promising vaccines likely on the very near horizon. But we have to ensure that businesses in Georgia and across the country can get through the months to come — and that will take bipartisan leadership.

Consistent, strong, and dedicated leadership is what Georgia needs to keep moving forward through the recovery and into a more resilient economic future. Please take the opportunity to vote for business and for hardworking Georgians all across the state. For information on how you can participate in runoff elections for Jan. 5, 2021, please visit www.securevotega.com or www.gasupportthevote.org today.

Tom Donohue is CEO of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. Chris Clark is president and CEO of the Georgia Chamber of Commerce.