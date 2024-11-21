For far too long, there’s been a prevailing narrative among parents and educators that the only path to success is a traditional four-year college degree. This mindset has created a disconnect between the job market’s growing demand for skilled tradespeople and the perception of viable career options for young people. In DeKalb County, we’re seeing the impact of this disconnect. People with the talent and inclination for hands-on, skilled trades were becoming scarce, while opportunities in fields such as manufacturing, automation and logistics have been on the rise.

Parents hold the key to shifting this narrative. Though their intentions are good, many still encourage their children to pursue college degrees as the “safe” option, unaware of the incredible opportunities available in the trades. But here’s the truth: A four-year degree isn’t the only route to a fulfilling and financially rewarding career. In fact, trades offer stable, high-paying jobs that are in increasingly high demand, with employers in DeKalb County and across the country struggling to fill these critical roles.