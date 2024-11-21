For far too long, there’s been a prevailing narrative among parents and educators that the only path to success is a traditional four-year college degree. This mindset has created a disconnect between the job market’s growing demand for skilled tradespeople and the perception of viable career options for young people. In DeKalb County, we’re seeing the impact of this disconnect. People with the talent and inclination for hands-on, skilled trades were becoming scarce, while opportunities in fields such as manufacturing, automation and logistics have been on the rise.
Parents hold the key to shifting this narrative. Though their intentions are good, many still encourage their children to pursue college degrees as the “safe” option, unaware of the incredible opportunities available in the trades. But here’s the truth: A four-year degree isn’t the only route to a fulfilling and financially rewarding career. In fact, trades offer stable, high-paying jobs that are in increasingly high demand, with employers in DeKalb County and across the country struggling to fill these critical roles.
Credit: Handout
Credit: Handout
Recently, a younger generation of workers has been seeing the wisdom of putting on a tool belt instead of a suit. Nicknamed “The Tool Belt Generation” in recent articles by NPR and The Wall Street Journal, these workers are reaping the benefits of careers in trades, logistics, manufacturing and more.
Recognizing that there’s a skill gap, however, in which students need to be introduced to these careers and then trained, Decide DeKalb Development Authority launched MADE in DeKalb, a program connecting educators and students with career opportunities in manufacturing, automation and logistics. MADE in DeKalb stands for “Manufacturing, Automation and Distribution Emerging in DeKalb,” and it aims to educate our community about the real potential for successful careers in these industries.
At the heart of the program is the educator fellowship, which immerses local middle and high school educators in site visits, panel discussions and talks with industry leaders from companies such as PepsiCo and Home Depot. These experiences equip educators with the insights and practical knowledge to guide their students toward trade careers, preparing the next generation for meaningful work in industries that are thriving right here in DeKalb County.
The fellowship program doesn’t stop at educating teachers; it also extends to quarterly workforce webinars that involve students, parents and other educators. These webinars provide timely career information directly from industry leaders, demystifying the pathways into trades and showcasing the high-paying, fulfilling careers available in these sectors.
The importance of filling skilled trade roles cannot be overstated. Economic growth depends on a robust workforce in industries like advanced manufacturing and logistics, which are vital to DeKalb County’s economic development. The jobs available in these sectors aren’t just any jobs — they are critical to ensuring the continued success of local businesses and keeping our economy competitive.
For students, entering these fields offers immediate benefits. Trade careers often come with shorter training periods, allowing young people to begin earning sooner without the financial burden of traditional college student loans. Plus, with the support of programs like MADE in DeKalb, they are well-positioned to meet the growing demand for skills in manufacturing and logistics.
The stigma that surrounds the trades must be addressed, particularly by those of us who shape the future of DeKalb’s workforce. Parents, in particular, need to reconsider their perceptions of trades and encourage their children to explore all options. MADE in DeKalb is working to do exactly that by showcasing the real-world opportunities and career growth available in these sectors.
As parents, educators and community leaders, it’s crucial we recognize the long-term economic potential of these careers and support the efforts that connect students with these pathways. By encouraging young people to consider trade careers, we are not just providing them with job opportunities, we’re also securing the future of DeKalb County’s economy.
As we move forward, I encourage parents, students and educators to take a closer look at the opportunities available through the trades. Programs like MADE in DeKalb are here to bridge the gap and provide the knowledge, skills and resources needed to succeed. Whether through attending a webinar or exploring fellowship opportunities, take the time to get educated about what the trades can offer.
The future of work in DeKalb County is not limited to the traditional paths that have been encouraged for so long. The industries of manufacturing, automation and logistics are growing, and they need skilled, motivated individuals to fill critical roles. By reconsidering the trades and supporting programs like MADE in DeKalb, we can ensure that DeKalb’s future workforce is ready to seize these opportunities and contribute to the county’s continued success.
Joshua Williams is a business relations specialist for Decide DeKalb and WorkSource DeKalb. In this role, he leverages resources to connect business operations with training and development opportunities and leads initiatives that foster a strong DeKalb workforce community.
About the Author