Opinion: Biden wrong to sue Ga. over new state voting law

This isn’t the first time that Democrats have meddled in Georgia’s affairs with devastating results. In March, Democrats took aim at this same election legislation by bullying Major League Baseball into moving its All-Star Game out of Atlanta. That was cancel culture at its worst, and Georgians haven’t forgotten. Georgia’s businesses -- many of them Black-owned -- lost $100 million in projected revenue, and polling now shows a majority of Georgians oppose the MLB’s decision.

Whether he’s using the woke mob or the Department of Justice, Joe Biden just can’t resist interfering in Georgia’s elections. This inappropriate federal overreach is a case study in big government run amok, and it won’t stand. The Republican National Committee (RNC) will use every tool at our disposal to intervene and defend election integrity in Georgia and nationwide. Playing politics with Americans’ confidence in our elections is indefensible. Republicans reject these continued assaults on election integrity and will continue fighting to make it easier to vote and harder to cheat.

Ronna McDaniel is chairwoman of the Republican National Committee (RNC).