Opinion: Biden wrong to sue Ga. over new state voting law

Democrats failed to sell their federal election takeover bill (H.R.1/S.1) to the American people. Americans rejected their radical agenda, which included using taxpayer dollars to fund political campaigns and eviscerating widely supported voter ID requirements. Joe Biden should have learned something from this experience: voters don’t support federal attacks on election integrity. Instead of learning this simple lesson, Biden is doubling down. He has decided to politicize and weaponize the Department of Justice by directing them to sue the State of Georgia for passing common-sense election reform legislation.
This is nothing less than an open federal assault on the security of Georgia elections. Washington, D.C. bureaucrats are trying to legally strong-arm a state into making its voting process less secure. They’re doing so based on a growing body of lies and misinformation about what Georgia’s election reform actually does. The election legislation in question makes it easier to vote and harder to cheat, all with the aim of restoring Georgians’ confidence in their local elections. Despite what you might hear from Democrats and their allies in the mainstream media, the bill actually expands the number of early voting days in the Peach State to 17 days. For the record, that’s more early voting days than blue-state strongholds like New York and Delaware. The bill also enhances voter ID requirements -- a policy which 75% of Americans, including 69% of Black voters and 60% of Democrats support. Other planks of the legislation include prohibiting ballot trafficking by paid partisan operatives, allowing increased observation in the ballot tabulation and scanning process, and providing for the pre-processing of ballots before election day.
In other words, this legislation delivers popular solutions which all work to make Georgia elections more transparent and more efficient. More observers and increased transparency on election day benefits both parties. Preventing paid political operatives from interfering with your ballot’s chain of custody benefits both Republicans and Democrats. The only controversy here is that which Democrats are desperately trying to create for their own political gain.
That’s what these Democrat election schemes are all about: power. They have no interest in promoting safer elections or rebuilding American confidence in our democratic system. Instead, Democrats want false outrage and a consolidation of political power in Washington, D.C. at the expense of states’ rights.
This isn’t the first time that Democrats have meddled in Georgia’s affairs with devastating results. In March, Democrats took aim at this same election legislation by bullying Major League Baseball into moving its All-Star Game out of Atlanta. That was cancel culture at its worst, and Georgians haven’t forgotten. Georgia’s businesses -- many of them Black-owned -- lost $100 million in projected revenue, and polling now shows a majority of Georgians oppose the MLB’s decision.
Whether he’s using the woke mob or the Department of Justice, Joe Biden just can’t resist interfering in Georgia’s elections. This inappropriate federal overreach is a case study in big government run amok, and it won’t stand. The Republican National Committee (RNC) will use every tool at our disposal to intervene and defend election integrity in Georgia and nationwide. Playing politics with Americans’ confidence in our elections is indefensible. Republicans reject these continued assaults on election integrity and will continue fighting to make it easier to vote and harder to cheat.
Ronna McDaniel is chairwoman of the Republican National Committee (RNC).