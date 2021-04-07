Opinion: Asian Americans are tired of harassment

For myself, a naturalized U.S. citizen originally from South Korea, I took advantage of all of the great opportunities afforded every American. Due to hard work and love for America, I am a recipient of the Americanism Medal from The Daughters of the American Revolution, Patrick Henry Trophy from the National Guard Association for mentoring high school dropouts, recipient of the USO Patriot Award, the President’s Service Medal, and I am a frequent speaker to new citizens at naturalization ceremonies where I urge them to be a good citizen of the United States, their new nation. Most importantly, I am just one of many American patriots with Asian faces serving our community and country.

Asian Americans are sometimes perceived of as weak and quiet. That is not true. While we have long histories of teaching our children to be polite to others and to have good manners, we certainly are not a passive nor feeble people. We are people who know that it is sometimes necessary to lose a battle to win a war.