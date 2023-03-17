Opinion: Art can let us learn and not repeat history’s pain

And then in January I received word from the Penn Center National Historic Landmark District, the former school for freed slaves which is now a cultural treasure, educational center and an African American legacy museum, that there was interest in another exhibition. They wanted to know if the work was still available?

“Hell yeah!” I said to myself and made arrangements to move the exhibition from mothballs in Atlanta to the storied walls of Penn Center on St. Helena Island in South Carolina.

It seems fitting that the work and, more importantly, the stories of the people who were harmed return now, in this time of eerie parallels between the eras. Over the past decade this country has witnessed an alarming rise in police brutality, voter suppression and the banning of books and cultural studies, all efforts that primarily impact and target African Americans. It seems the civil and human rights so many struggled to secure decades ago are in peril.

Is our country once again rescinding rights we consider inalienable?

The power of art, of visual language, is its ability to transmit not only information but also emotions that are both universal and deeply personal. My hope is that this work will be a reminder that, once upon a time, and time and time again, this country stole freedom away from Africans and then African Americans.

We should all feel called to prevent a revival of our worst sins.

Robert Morris’s exhibition, “Slavery by Another Name”, is open to the public in the York W. Bailey Museum at Penn Center, from now until June 1. An opening and talk by the artist will be March 18th at 6:30 p.m. in the museum. More information can be found at Penncenter.com.