Opinion: An artifact worth more than money

Today this sacred document is stored securely. But that doesn’t mean that it is stashed away, inaccessible to “We the People.” Indeed, it is used on a regular basis to teach and inspire.

It serves as the nucleus of the U.S. Constitution teacher resources developed during our Georgia History Festival, reaching approximately 250,000 students each year. On Constitution Day it is displayed in the GHS Library Reading Room where it is viewed by the public, including thousands of awestruck Georgia students and their teachers.

Besides its significance as a priceless artifact and anchor for our collection, the Georgia Historical Society’s copy of the U.S. Constitution serves an even grander purpose. The document is crucial to understanding the establishment of the American system of government, the codification of all that was fought for and won at enormous cost during the American Revolution.

As a living symbol of the American republic, this copy of the U.S. Constitution reflects our commitment as a nation to government of, by, and for the People. It is a reminder during these turbulent times of who we are and what we stand for — ordered liberty, the supremacy of the people and the rule of law. The Georgia Historical Society is honored to care for it and to hold it in trust for this generation and all those that follow, for many years to come.

W. Todd Groce is president and CEO of the Georgia Historical Society.