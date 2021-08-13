Opinion: An app that might help, comfort the sick

No app can bring back that remembered Arcadia. But technology can offer substitutes. Health care futurist Eric Topol titled his 2019 book “Deep Medicine: How Artificial Intelligence Can Make Medicine Human Again.” That idea — that machines can humanize care — brings us to Dua and Desai.

The couple first drew national attention in 2014 when they founded Heal, a California-based company enabling patients to summon doctors to their homes or workplaces.

HeyRenee aims to construct a digital substitute for our missing social networks. In the past, a grandchild might ask a Medicare patient how she feels and remind her to take her medications. A neighbor might drive her to a doctor’s appointment or call a hospital when she falls ill. A priest might talk her through a down period. But nowadays, there may be no grandchild, neighbor, or priest to help.

Dua explained to me how HeyRenee is supposed to work. A Medicare patient wakes up in the morning and HeyRenee’s Alexa-type voice asks, “How are you feeling?” The patient says, “Fine.” Then, HeyRenee says, “Don’t forget to go take your blood pressure pill.” Later on, HeyRenee asks, “Are you still feeling fine?” The patient says, “No, I have a bad headache.” HeyRenee responds, “Let’s check your blood pressure,” and on goes the cuff. If the pressure is high, HeyRenee might contact a doctor, arrange an appointment, and secure a ride for the patient. Importantly, using machine learning, the app gets to know the patient’s needs and habits over time.

According to a video on HeyRenee’s website, the app will offer one-touch access to all the patient’s providers, mental health services, drug delivery and adherence, real-time vitals and alerts, and telehealth and triage. Communication can be by voice or touchscreen.

(HeyRenee isn’t alone in this space, by the way. For example, backed by Apple, Johns Hopkins University is developing a similar app—“Corrie”— to assist recovering heart patients.)

HeyRenee is targeted especially at elderly, underserved, chronically ill patients. The plan is that patients will not pay a cent for the system —that insurers will provide the app, perhaps buy a tablet on which to load it, and help the patient get started with it. In turn, the insurer’s bottom line will benefit from early intervention and better treatment compliance.

Dua says a problem with existing health apps is that they’re designed for prosperous, computer-savvy high-earners. HeyRenee’s goal, she says, is to reach the people who don’t fit that description and counter what I once described as health policy’s “unintended elitism.”

Explaining her motives, Dua says: “All humans have a right to timely, preventive healthcare that helps them live their best lives. All of us at HeyRenee feel privileged to spend our time and energy making healthcare easier and more effective for those who need it most.”

Robert Graboyes is a senior research fellow with the Mercatus Center at George Mason University, where he focuses on technological innovation in healthcare. He is the author of “Fortress and Frontier in American Health Care” and has taught health economics at five universities. He wrote this for InsideSources.com.