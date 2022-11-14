Opinion: After election, let’s tighten ‘sisterhood’

But not all white women. Two white women at that parade stood up for Wells-Barnett: Belle Squire and Virginia Brooks. They took a risk to speak up in favor of racial equity in their march for gender equity because of their values, but also their trusting relationship with Wells-Barnett. Their appeal may have failed in the moment, but the three women got the last word.

As the march started, Ida Wells-Barnett was nowhere to be seen — until she suddenly appeared from the sidewalk and took her place alongside her white sisters, demonstrating the power of their shared humanity -- and their shared sisterhood.

The racial dynamics of the 1913 parade parallel contemporary events. The presence — or lack — of this shared sisterhood has continued into the current era of women’s activism. So how do we bridge this divide? We need an approach to equity that focuses on authentic human connections that bridges the individual efforts of anti-racism to the collective efforts toward equity at the societal, or organizational, level by focusing on authentic interpersonal connections between people who are from different racial or ethnic groups.

Digging into your own preconceptions about race, gender and power in order to demonstrate your value alignment with the person you’re connecting with is a critical step toward building authentic connections with others. Authenticity is usually seen as a personal attribute — people whose actions align with their values, for instance — but authentic connections are those in which people exhibit empathy with each other, express their vulnerability, build trust and take risks on behalf of their others.

There is rarely a a straight line toward equity, but authentic connections — bridges between people who are different — are catalysts for change. For too long we have focused on transactional approaches to alliances for equity, ones that don’t rely on changing hearts and minds, or even interacting with people who are different from you. These bridges built between people are thus tenuous and easily broken by exterior forces who fearmonger and divide.

If we want to build coalitions of women across races who are focused on equity, we need to make sure that all of the white women who ordered anti-racist books in 2020 and tried to changed their mindsets can move from purported ally to actual co-conspirator for change.

While Black women’s fight to be included in the women’s suffrage movement was not immediately successful, Brooks, Squire and Ida B. Wells-Barnett’s authentic connection did not end at the suffrage parade of 1913. The trust they built via the risks they took on Wells-Barnett’s behalf was channeled into the Alpha Suffrage Club, a Chicago organization with the goal of promoting Black voter registration and Black candidates — an organization directly involved in getting the first Black alderman in Chicago elected over a hundred years ago.

You can trace the election of President Barack Obama back to the work that these three women did together. But that success meant that Squire and Brooks had to build trust with Wells-Barnett that could withstand the difficulties that come with creating change. We are optimistic that today’s white and Black women can build the same connections if they truly share the values of equity.

We have to start with digging into our own preconceptions about race and gender in order to build authentic connections with people who are different from us. Then we can stand up for equity in our communities and at the ballot box.

Beth A. Livingston, Ph.D. is an associate professor in management and entrepreneurship at the University of Iowa’s Tippie College of Business. Tina Opie, Ph.D. is an associate professor of management at Babson College and founder of Opie Consulting Group. They are authors of the book “Shared Sisterhood: How to Take Collective Action for Racial and Gender Equity at Work.”