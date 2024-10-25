Across the United States, millions of people suffer in silence because of an often overlooked but pervasive crisis: intimate partner abuse. This epidemic affects 1 in 3 women and 1 in 4 men, yet victims frequently remain invisible because of the stigma, fear and isolation surrounding their experiences.
Consider the story of one of our clients at Atlanta Volunteer Lawyers Foundation. After enduring years of abuse, the situation escalated when their partner, in a drunken rage, pointed a gun at them and fired while their two children slept upstairs. Following the partner’s arrest, the Atlanta Volunteer Lawyers Foundation Safe Families Office helped the client obtain a temporary protective order and create a safety plan. Despite the order, the partner continued to violate it, prompting the Atlanta Volunteer Lawyers Foundation to connect the client with a volunteer attorney. With the lawyer’s help, the client secured a 12-month protective order and, through additional support, is now working toward a safer, more stable life for their family.
Credit: Handout
Credit: Handout
Unfortunately, this story is not unique. Many survivors feel trapped, believing they have no safe way to seek help or fearing dire repercussions if they do. This silence perpetuates the cycle of abuse and hinders communities from grasping the full extent of the problem.
In Atlanta, the issue of intimate partner abuse is alarming, with incidents on the rise. The Atlanta Police Department reported 674 incidents just through May of this year — a significant increase from the previous year. And, Atlanta police data shows that as of that same time, nearly 30% of homicides were a result of intimate partner abuse — up from just 7% in 2023. This data underscores the urgent need for collective action in our community.
On June 21, a landmark decision by the U.S. Supreme Court in United States v. Rahimi marked a critical moment for victims of intimate partner abuse. The ruling states that individuals with restraining orders for threatening intimate partners can be prohibited from possessing firearms. Given that the presence of a gun increases the risk of homicide in abusive situations by 500%, this decision could save countless lives.
Despite this significant step forward, much work remains. The increasing prevalence and lethality of intimate partner abuse in cities like Atlanta demands ongoing vigilance and advocacy. It is essential for all community members to recognize the signs of abuse and support survivors in their journey toward safety and stability.
Though organizations such as the Atlanta Volunteer Lawyers Foundation play a crucial role in providing legal assistance and support to survivors, this issue extends far beyond any one organization. It requires a comprehensive community response that includes education, advocacy and social support. By raising awareness and fostering a culture of understanding, we can break the silence that surrounds intimate partner abuse.
Education is vital. Community outreach initiatives can empower citizens, law enforcement and health care providers to recognize the complexities of intimate partner abuse and respond effectively. It is only through collective awareness and action that we can hope to dismantle the barriers that keep survivors from seeking help.
The Supreme Court’s decision is a significant victory, but it is just the beginning. We must continue advocating for policies that protect and support survivors while addressing the root causes of intimate partner abuse. This fundamental public health issue calls for a unified effort to create a society where everyone can live free from fear and violence.
By working together — through legal support, social services and community engagement — we can empower survivors and encourage our communities to confront and address intimate partner abuse. Together, we can strive for a future where safety and stability are within reach for all, and no one must face their struggles alone.
Cristina Dumitrescu is director of legal services for the Atlanta Volunteer Lawyers Foundation Safe and Stable Families Project.
