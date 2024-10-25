Across the United States, millions of people suffer in silence because of an often overlooked but pervasive crisis: intimate partner abuse. This epidemic affects 1 in 3 women and 1 in 4 men, yet victims frequently remain invisible because of the stigma, fear and isolation surrounding their experiences.

Consider the story of one of our clients at Atlanta Volunteer Lawyers Foundation. After enduring years of abuse, the situation escalated when their partner, in a drunken rage, pointed a gun at them and fired while their two children slept upstairs. Following the partner’s arrest, the Atlanta Volunteer Lawyers Foundation Safe Families Office helped the client obtain a temporary protective order and create a safety plan. Despite the order, the partner continued to violate it, prompting the Atlanta Volunteer Lawyers Foundation to connect the client with a volunteer attorney. With the lawyer’s help, the client secured a 12-month protective order and, through additional support, is now working toward a safer, more stable life for their family.