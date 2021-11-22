Opinion: Action needed in Ga. and Congress on immigration relief

According to a new report by FWD.us, about 30,000 undocumented young adults in Georgia could immediately benefit from tuition equity so they can earn an education and continue contributing to the Peach State. By accessing in-state tuition rates, these Dreamers could attend college as the Georgians they are and improve the state’s economic competitiveness. Further, tuition equity for undocumented immigrants would benefit all Georgians by adding as much as $10 million to the economy each year. And this is just one of many proposals that could impact Georgia’s growing potential.

While state elected officials focus on growing our communities, it is imperative that efforts at the federal level match. This includes passing immigration relief through the Build Back Better Act that allows an estimated 7 million undocumented individuals to apply for work permits and deportation protections. While this only impacts a portion of the nation’s immigrant community, it is a step in the right direction after nearly three decades of congressional inaction on immigration reform.

With a majority of Americans on both sides of the aisle in agreement that immigrants without citizenship should have some access to a pathway for earned legal status, we need Congress, including Senator Warnock and Senator Ossoff, to pass immigration relief now and offer up their clear and emphatic support for passing a pathway to citizenship for all later.

Georgia greatly benefits from our immigrant population, and we would be remiss to cast them aside as though they do nothing for us. We need transformative immigration relief that allows for people to find certainty and stay with their families. This ultimately encourages undocumented immigrants to continue working to reach their full potential, while in turn, benefiting the whole state.

Charles Kuck is the founder and managing partner of Kuck Baxter Immigration and oversees its global immigration practice.