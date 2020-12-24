Opinion: A useful ‘filter’ for holidays and beyond

I am grateful for my filter except when my filter works against me. This concerns me these days. I/we seem to receive everything we see and hear through the filter of our experience and beliefs. Which, I suppose, is how it is mostly supposed to be. But here is the thing: How do we know when our filter is causing us harm? How do we know when our experiences and our belief systems have been, or are, unhealthy? For example, you and I can see the same political advertisement and come away with two completely different conclusions and emotions. Who is right and who is wrong?

My fear for us as a human race is that we are “filtering up” our minds and “digging in” our heels. We have become so convinced that “we” are right, and “they” are wrong that we have discontinued our “listening to” each other and increased our “talking about” each other. We have decided it is best to spend our energy on proving “them” wrong and “us” right at the expense of spinning the truth to our truth and not the truth. The Apostle Paul was so convinced that his Pharisaical ways were the ways of truth that he held the outer garments for those who believed their truth to be the truth when they stoned Stephen, the first Christian martyr.