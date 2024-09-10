The woods surrounding my home are dark. There is a comforting quiet imposed by the darkness. I commune with the dark woods, and it fills my soul. But not last Wednesday night. I sat alone on my porch under a starlit sky. My family was sleeping restlessly behind safe walls and under comfortable blankets. My daughters were restless, as was my wife. I was restless as well. Restless to the point of forsaking my warm bed for the chill of the night. The darkness surrounding our home did not beckon me to commune with it. It did not comfort me. It did not fill my soul. It, that night, was an imposing void.

One county over, restless families slept in waiting rooms. Restless fathers pondered the night and found no communion with the darkness. Restless doctors and restless nurses tended to restless daughters who finally found rest through the steady, soothing drip of anesthesia.

Our evening was unexpectedly calm. We attend church one county over. Youth leaders made the wise decision to cancel activities for the night. Churches across the county remained dark with their doors locked. Homes became places of worship at the close of the day. A few more prayers ascended than normal. I don’t know what they prayed for, but I can make an educated guess: protection, comfort, understanding, justice. I’m guessing a few asked for nothing at all. Prayers of rage. I understand those prayers now. We said a prayer as a family. We prayed for our friends and family one county over. Alone on my porch, I sent a selfish prayer into the night sky. I prayed that my friends and family one county over never have to pray for me.

Do we send our children to school? This is a question that my wife and I wrestled with for the next few days. We will wrestle with this for the next few years. More police, more equipment, more resources for the schools. However, we are not putting our trust in any of those. In reality, we are placing our trust in statistics. Surely, this won’t happen again just one county over. This will probably happen again, but not here, right? Statistics aren’t a comforting protector. I can’t meet with statistics, or vote for statistics, or pray to statistics. Statistics is a cold, indifferent god. It didn’t protect the children one county over. Can it really protect mine?

As my oldest daughter went to bed, her eyes were still red from crying. She reminds me of myself, many years before. I was in high school when I watched in disbelief the events of Sept. 11, 2001, unfold. Unlike my daughter, I held back my tears, at least in front of others. I waited for the protection of solitude. My feelings then were the same as hers are now. Fear, sadness, a desire to understand, a yearning for a sense of protection. Manhattan was 700 miles away, but, to my young heart, it felt like it was one county over.