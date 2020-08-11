Opinion: A pediatrician’s concerns about reopening schools

As a pediatrician, I know the importance of in-person education. I know that children engage in social, emotional, mental, and physical growth at school. I know that children are missing their friends and teachers. Being a pediatrician in Atlanta, I also know the socioeconomic disparities that plague our public schools that do not make it feasible for virtual learning. I have families with multiple children attempting to utilize one computer without sustainable internet access. Other families have food insecurity and have struggles to ensure healthy lifestyles without the guaranteed meals provided at school. I know the toll that virtual learning has taken on some families and can only imagine the toll that will be taken when children return to school for an “abbreviated” schedule.

So, what was the point of writing this? This contains no answers or solutions and could be dismissed as merely a pessimistic view on the fall. My answer is simple, The Hippocratic Oath. When graduating medical school, physicians take the Hippocratic Oath and the most notable line is “Do No Harm”. In everything, in all decisions, do no harm. Do I think the people who are urging schools to open are trying to harm? Of course not. Do I think there is simply not enough evidence to suggest these claims that children are effectively invincible to coronavirus? Yes. How can we realistically discuss infectious ability if we are not even testing the population in question? For Georgia, contact tracing has been more of a myth than a true reality and with the shutdown over, there is no way to accurately contact trace at this point.

The CDC guidelines are not realistic for most public schools which suffer from overcrowded classrooms, underfunded schools, and underpaid teachers. How do we expect classrooms that barely have paper and pencils to ensure that every child has a mask? How can we ensure there is enough hand sanitizer and wipes to actually be beneficial when those items are not always readily available in stores? With Georgia heading into record numbers of cases, hospitalizations, ventilator use, and deaths, this pediatrician thinks that we should consider what it would mean if maybe, just maybe, our previous thoughts are completely incorrect. What if putting our children together, in close quarters, could actually do harm?

Postscript Aug. 10:

Since writing this piece a little less than a month ago, we have witnessed that children are just as likely to contract the virus, even if the symptoms remain less severe. As children have come out of quarantine to attend summer camps, with sports resuming for nearly all ages, and schools returning for in-person learning, we have seen the positive cases continue to rise. At this time, roughly 16,000 children under 17 years of age have tested positive for the coronavirus in Georgia. Because of the delay between exposure and symptom development, I believe we are just seeing the beginning of what the coronavirus will look like for children. One thing is becoming painfully obvious, yet seemingly easy to ignore, we are not going to see the end of the coronavirus any time soon.

Brittany R. Cole, M.D., is a pediatrician in College Park. She is an alumna of Spelman College and completed her pediatric residency at Morehouse School of Medicine.