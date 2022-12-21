Opinion: A convention Atlanta most richly deserves

Throughout his 2020 campaign, President Biden reminded us that the election was more than a choice between two candidates; it was a battle for the soul of our nation. We would either continue down a dark path that increasingly heeded our country’s worst impulses or appeal to the better angels of our nature and choose to build what Martin referred to as the Beloved Community.

In Atlanta, the choice was clear. We answered the call with the same vigor that we have brought to every challenge we’ve faced throughout our history. With the vigor that we brought to the movement, to the Centennial Olympic Games, and to every occasion we have had to mold this community into a world-class city that offers opportunity and a shot at prosperity to every single person who calls this region home.

In State Farm Arena alone, over 40,000 Atlantans cast their ballots after the Atlanta Hawks and Fulton County graciously agreed to convert our marquee basketball facility into the state’s largest voting precinct amid the COVID-19 pandemic. In a state decided by just over 11,000 votes, providing a safe place for Fulton County residents to cast their ballots in-person proved to be a civic commitment of the highest magnitude.

Beyond the mere politics, those 40,000 votes are emblematic of what makes this city truly special. When it comes to taking on the biggest tasks and the toughest challenges, Atlanta always rises to the occasion. The bonds that tie our civic community together are stronger than any city in America — it’s evident in the leading role the city has played throughout some of the most important moments in modern American history.

So in 2024 when we write the next chapter of American history, let Atlanta be the stage where Democrats come together to build the Beloved Community: one nation, under God, indivisible, with liberty and justice for all.

Andrew Young is a world-renowned civil rights leader whose work is widely credited with helping change the course of history. He has been a mayor of Atlanta, a U.S. Congressman, a former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations and a counselor to presidents.

Credit: TNS Credit: TNS

Credit: Ben Gray Credit: Ben Gray

Credit: Tyson Horne Credit: Tyson Horne