Opinion: MARTA’s leader on reduced-fare, or free, transit

Let’s start by reviewing the fare program we have today. Regular fare is $2.50 a trip no matter how far you go. Transfers are free -- up to four in three hours -- even to our major neighboring operators (CobbLinc, Gwinnett County Transit, and Xpress). You can ride from Clayton State University to Kennesaw State University today for $2.50 regular fare. Seniors 65-plus, and those with disabilities can ride MARTA for $1 per trip. Universities and employers can also purchase discounted fare.

MARTA’s fare has not increased since 2011 and during that time, MARTA has balanced its budget every year. Fare revenue in pre-COVID times was around $125 million annually, about 20% of MARTA’s annual operating budget. State and local laws prevent replacing fare revenue with sales taxes, which are MARTA’s primary source of funding today.

MARTA will continue to play a critical transportation role in the region for the next 40-plus years with service that takes people where they want to go now and, in the future, for a price that can’t be beat.

Jeffrey A. Parker is MARTA’s general manager and CEO.