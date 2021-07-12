Opinion: MARTA’s leader on reduced-fare, or free, transit

As the topic of equity has been elevated in our public discourse, proposals to treat basic needs like healthcare, education and transportation as human rights have emerged and are worthy of discussion. Our transit peers in Washington, D.C. and Los Angeles are exploring ways to serve those with very low incomes while Kansas City has phased out transit fare altogether.
The conversation we are having now in metro Atlanta is about transit expansion, which will help people more immediately gain access to jobs, education and healthcare. I ride Route 21 Memorial Drive to Five Points to get to work most days and what I hear is our customers wish our service went more places more often, not that it costs too much to ride.
Addressing those needs of our customers will do far more to advance equity in the region than providing free fare on the system that exists today.
And that’s where the MARTA team is focused – we are building the biggest expansion since MARTA’s combined bus and rail operation began in 1979. To complement this expansion, we are redesigning our bus network for the first time in a generation to serve all the new places and people that weren’t here 40 years ago. We are getting a brand-new fleet of railcars, installing 1,000 new bus shelters and getting real-time arrival and departure information to our customers so they can better plan their travel and make choices along the way.
What should MARTA be doing to reduce the burden for those with the least?
Let’s start by reviewing the fare program we have today. Regular fare is $2.50 a trip no matter how far you go. Transfers are free -- up to four in three hours -- even to our major neighboring operators (CobbLinc, Gwinnett County Transit, and Xpress). You can ride from Clayton State University to Kennesaw State University today for $2.50 regular fare. Seniors 65-plus, and those with disabilities can ride MARTA for $1 per trip. Universities and employers can also purchase discounted fare.
MARTA’s fare has not increased since 2011 and during that time, MARTA has balanced its budget every year. Fare revenue in pre-COVID times was around $125 million annually, about 20% of MARTA’s annual operating budget. State and local laws prevent replacing fare revenue with sales taxes, which are MARTA’s primary source of funding today.
MARTA will continue to play a critical transportation role in the region for the next 40-plus years with service that takes people where they want to go now and, in the future, for a price that can’t be beat.
Jeffrey A. Parker is MARTA’s general manager and CEO.