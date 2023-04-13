Local elections directors aren’t the enemy, deserve our support

In addition to the potential loss of human capital, counties continue to see state-level policies enacted without full consideration of the local fiscal impact. With each additional administrative requirement, there are foreseen and unforeseen financial implications to all Georgia counties. While counties are ultimately responsible for executing and funding their elections, Georgia First believes the General Assembly has a fiduciary responsibility to Georgia’s 159 counties and their citizens to either appropriately fund new requirements or exercise prudent judgment with each new democracy and elections bill considered.

Just as elections have consequences, so do our elections policies.

During the 2023 legislative session, we saw good voter policy enacted such as Senate Bill 129, which allows employees time off for early voting, not just on Election Day. We saw thoughtful discussion and bipartisan compromise as part of the work done by members of the House Governmental Affairs committee on House Bill 17. And although this bill did not make it to Crossover Day, Georgia First applauds the author’s commitment to election integrity and the committee’s bipartisan adoption of amendments, offered from across the aisle.

Lastly, we saw a more comprehensive elections integrity policy introduced, Senate Bill 222. This bill slowly and methodically made its way through the legislative process, getting voted out of both chambers and is now awaiting Gov. Brian Kemp’s signature.

While Georgia First did not support all elements of SB 222 and we still have concerns regarding the stiff penalties it imposes, we believe the process — debate and public testimony — resulted in a much-improved bill in the end. Improvements such as the increase in the goods value cap from $200 to $500; keeping Georgia’s Secretary of State as an ex-officio member of the State Elections Board (SEB); and eliminating duplicate investigators under the SEB.

The great thing about the biennial legislative process is that it offers an additional opportunity in year two to address unintended impacts and make policy improvements that benefit the greater good. In 2024, let’s exchange our suspicions for critical thinking and carefully examine the excessive voter challenges happening across our state.

Just as this year’s SB222 sought to limit third-party influence on our elections, so should we work to mitigate third-party influences on our voter rolls. Let’s allow Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, his staff, and ERIC, the Electronic Registration Information Center, to properly support our counties and help protect the integrity of our local voter rolls.

And finally, let’s all work together to honor and support our hardworking county elections officials by addressing the unintended consequences of unchecked voter challenges.

Natalie Crawford is a native Georgian, lifelong Republican and unapologetic moderate, who served two terms as a Habersham County commissioner. Crawford founded Georgia First in early 2022, to advance economic opportunity and health outcomes for all Georgians while adhering to “old-school” Republican principles. Georgia First is a center-right 501(c)4 political advocacy group, dedicated to preserving and growing Georgia’s ever-shrinking middle class by building strong faith-based and community coalitions, limiting government overreach, promoting fiscal responsibility and advancing individual liberty. By design, the Georgia First board of directors is comprised of equal Democrats and Republicans and an Independent to help hold the organization accountable to the middle.