Laken Riley’s tragic death ought to focus us on violence, not immigrants

Laken’s death is a tragic example of the risks women endure in their everyday lives, whether going for a run or simply existing in spaces where they should feel safe. This is not just about one individual’s actions but a systemic problem demanding comprehensive solutions.

The narrative surrounding this tragedy has unfortunately veered toward divisive and harmful territory, with some using it as an opportunity to stoke anti-immigrant sentiment. This focus on the perpetrator’s immigration status is not only misleading but dangerous. It shifts the conversation away from the critical issue at hand: the safety of women and the urgent need to address violence against them.

Research, such as a 2020 Princeton University study, has consistently shown undocumented immigrants are less likely to commit crimes than their native-born and legal immigrant counterparts. This study reveals that undocumented immigrants in Texas had the lowest felony arrest rates across violent, property, drug, and traffic offenses compared to native-born citizens and legal immigrants. U.S. born citizens were more than twice as likely to be arrested for violent and drug crimes and over four times for property crimes. These findings challenge the unfounded narratives that seek to criminalize undocumented immigrants and distract from the real issues at hand.

The sensationalizing of terms like “illegal alien” not only dehumanizes individuals but also detracts from the crucial conversation about violence against women. It is irresponsible and contributes to a culture that marginalizes and stereotypes, ignoring the empirical evidence that disputes these harmful myths.

Women across the globe navigate a world filled with caution, altering our behaviors and limiting our freedoms in the hope of avoiding violence. This reality should not be accepted as the norm. Instead, it should be a call to action for legislators, policymakers and communities to create safer environments for all women, irrespective of their background or immigration status.

Let us not allow Laken’s tragic death to be misdirected to an issue that won’t solve the risks women face every day for simple things like going for a run. Instead, let it be a catalyst for change, driving us to address the root causes of violence against women and to reject the divisive tactics that seek to distract us from this goal. Our focus must remain on creating a world where all women can live without fear and where their safety is a given, not a privilege.

Rosario Palacios is a Georgia business owner, wife and mother. Raised in Georgia, her roots trace back to Mexico, where her parents, migrant farm workers, initially lived before relocating to Gainesville, Ga., to contribute to the poultry plant industry.