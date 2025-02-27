For the past 30 years, I have been no stranger to controversy or critique, but to have posters of my face lifted in the East Room of the White House, singled out as a potential target to be ‘held accountable’ by the newly appointed FBI director is uncharted territory for me. Such tactics are not new; they are part of a broader strategy to silence dissenting voices through manipulation and fear. However, I stand resolute.

Over the past week, I’ve had hundreds of calls, texts and emails that run the gamut of panic, frustration, bewilderment and of course, support; everyone wants to know how I will react.

Well, let me be clear that no amount of intimidation or political pressure will silence the truth. I stand firm in my commitment to speak out against this administration or any corporation that seeks to erode generations of progress among marginalized communities. It is our collective responsibility as citizens to hold the powerful accountable, and at this critical moment, we must resist any radical actions that threaten the very foundations of our democracy.

This year marks a seminal moment for the Black church to rediscover its prophetic voice and reclaim its relevance in a time of mounting political and cultural challenges. With an administration seeking to roll back hard-fought civil rights gains and dismantle policies that have advanced Black communities, the Black church — historically, the backbone of social justice movements — must rise again as a guiding force. Yet, this call to action comes at a time when an increasing number of Black people, particularly younger generations, are identifying as atheist or religiously unaffiliated. This shift presents a profound challenge: how can the Black church remain a relevant force for justice and empowerment when its traditional base is shrinking? To meet this moment, the church must evolve, engaging with Black communities in ways that extend beyond traditional theology and methodology, addressing systemic injustices while embracing the diversity of Black identity and belief. If we can do so, the Black church can reclaim its place as not only a spiritual sanctuary but also an immutable, dynamic force for Black liberation in the face of rising opposition.

This is why for Lent, I am calling for a 40-day fast of Target, a corporation that once stood as a leader in diversity, equity and inclusion efforts, but has since caved to political pressure, abandoning both the very principles they claimed to champion as well as specific promises they made to the Black community. The movement is not about punishing Target, but reminding every business that our communities will not be taken for granted. This fast is a call to action, sending a clear message: If you want our business, you must stand by us, even when it is inconvenient.

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s admonition that there would be “difficult days ahead” remains profoundly relevant in 2025 as Black communities continue to navigate systemic challenges, racial injustice and economic disparities. While progress has been made, the struggle for justice is far from over. Just as King urged unity and perseverance in the face of adversity, we must recognize that our collective strength is our greatest asset. In an era of misinformation, political division and ongoing attempts to erode hard-won rights, standing together — supporting Black businesses, engaging in civic activism, mentoring the next generation and being resilient — is more crucial than ever. King’s words were not just a reflection of his time but a call to action for ours, reminding us that though the road is tough, we must walk it together.

To those who attempt to use intimidation as a tool: know that your efforts will not deter me or us. We are focused on the goal and not the goaltender, so we will continue to raise our voices, to stand unafraid and to build the next great movement for freedom and justice. Yeah, they tried it but I’m from West Baltimore and I ain’t never scared.