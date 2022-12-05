INSPIRATION TO START YOUR WEEK

“Believe you can and you’re halfway there.”Theodore Roosevelt.Editors' PicksCredit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.comNo. 1 Georgia Bulldogs draw No. 4 Ohio State in College Football Playoff10h agoCredit: Miguel Martinez‘Every job open’ now for Falcons, including Marcus Mariota’s6h agoCredit: Miguel MartinezFalcons’ Arthur Smith: Changes will be made8h agoCredit: DAVID TULISFormer Braves slugger Fred McGriff elected to Hall of Fame5h agoCredit: DAVID TULISFormer Braves slugger Fred McGriff elected to Hall of Fame5h ago15-year-old shot dead at Clayton County party attended by hundreds, police say9h agoThe LatestCredit: contributedOpinion/Solutions: Sheriff runs a farm to fill need for food and jobs55m agoOpinion/Solutions: Poll watchers who help people vote57m agoReaders writeFeaturedCredit: Steve SchaeferPHOTOS: College Park Christmas ParadeCollege football scoreboard: Scores from ACC, SEC and other championship gamesGeorgia’s best-known bakery makes Claxton famous for fruitcake