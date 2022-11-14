INSPIRATION TO START YOUR WEEK

“Go fast enough to get there, but slow enough to see.” Jimmy BuffetEditors' PicksCredit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJCSaturday voting barred in US Senate runoff after Ga. holidays17h agoCredit: Ross D. FranklinRepublican Kari Lake narrows gap in Arizona governor race8h agoCredit: Matt YorkMatt Ryan, interim coach Saturday rally Colts past Raiders7h agoFormer baseball coach Steve Webber dies at 7417h agoFormer baseball coach Steve Webber dies at 7417h agoWith Democratic Senate sealed, Walker and Warnock try to rev up voters11h agoThe LatestCredit: TNSOpinion/Solutions: How one college is tackling the rural nursing shortage 6h agoOpinion/Solutions: The guilt-free way to get rid of pumpkins6h agoReaders writeFeaturedCredit: Gregory BullCortez Masto wins in Nevada, giving Democrats Senate controlGHSA football state championship schedule/scoresHow the U.S. Senate runoff will work in Georgia