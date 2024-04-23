If you can’t beat the mines, buy the land

The EPD, an autonomous division of the Department of Natural Resources, consists of experts in air, land and watershed protection. Its sole responsibility is evaluating permit requests in compliance with stringent regulations, devoid of political influence.

The EPD staff, passionate environmentalists themselves, have a commendable track record of safeguarding Georgia’s environment. Despite population growth and increased vehicular traffic, the air and water in Georgia are cleaner now than they were 20 years ago. If the EPD approves the permit, it would be based on sincere belief that it is ensuring Okefenokee’s safety.

The review process for the mining permit is ongoing, with the EPD’s preliminary approval subject to public scrutiny. Though public opposition is significant, decisions aren’t swayed by popularity. They are made based on scientific rigor. Any final ruling faces review by administrative law judges and potentially higher courts, ensuring thorough assessment before mining commences.

In proposing a solution, I urge opponents to consider purchasing the disputed land rather than resorting to costly campaigns or legislative interventions. Collaborating with environmental groups, foundations and corporations to acquire the land aligns with successful conservation efforts seen in Georgia. By rallying support and funding, we can mitigate the conflict while protecting Okefenokee’s integrity.

Let’s maintain trust in the process and refrain from assuming ill intentions. The facts are clear: Environmental advocates aren’t anti-property rights, the mining company isn’t driven solely by profit, and the EPD seeks to make informed decisions. Ultimately, everyone shares the goal of preserving the Okefenokee.

Dwight Davis resigned from the board of the Georgia Department of Natural Resources when his term as chair ended on Jan. 23. The opinions expressed herein are his personal opinions and have not been approved in advance by any agents of the state of Georgia.