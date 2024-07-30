Georgia is one of many states around the country that has been grappling with questions and controversies surrounding kratom. After a bill to ban the herb stalled last year, the state passed a bill regulating it earlier this year, which Gov. Brian Kemp signed into law.

Meanwhile, in New Jersey, some lawmakers are pushing a bill to ban kratom. In Rhode Island, lawmakers passed a bill to do the opposite: legalize it. But Gov. Dan McKee vetoed the bill. Some cities and towns are making their own moves as well. Chesterfield, Mo., recently voted to regulate kratom.

All of this comes as kratom is gaining mass market appeal. The global market was estimated at $1.9 billion last year and is expected to reach $5.7 billion by 2030, according to Maximize Market Research.

My position on this is different from what many people expect. A few years ago, I accepted a job as chief executive of a company that sells products with kratom as the primary ingredient. In considering the job and eventually leading the company, I’ve done my best to educate myself about the plant. And I’m all in for regulation. In fact, I believe it’s essential that the federal government do so. It should not be up to states and cities to figure this out on their own.

To understand why, it’s important to take a look at what kratom is. As the The Atlanta Journal-Constitution has reported, it’s a tropical evergreen tree in the coffee family, native to Southeast Asia. Its use in traditional medicine was first documented nearly 200 years ago.

The Food and Drug Administration, in its current guidance, says, “Kratom is often used to self-treat conditions such as pain, coughing, diarrhea, anxiety and depression, opioid use disorder, and opioid withdrawal.” But it also warns that there is a “risk of serious adverse events, including liver toxicity, seizures, and substance use disorder (SUD). In rare cases, deaths have been associated with kratom use, as confirmed by a medical examiner or toxicology reports. However, in these cases, kratom was usually used in combination with other drugs, and the contribution of kratom in the deaths is unclear.”

An estimated 1.7 million Americans use kratom each year, the FDA notes. As the AJC explained, kratom proponents say it’s being “unfairly demonized” and serves as a “good alternative to prescription pain medication for a host of ailments.... They are not opposed to regulation but say that making kratom illegal would fly in the face of common sense — and science.”