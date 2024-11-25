It’s still early, but there are encouraging signs that the system is holding in the opening act of the second Trump era. Matt Gaetz, the much maligned former Florida representative, withdrew from attorney general consideration after just eight days, when it became clear that he lacked the support from fellow Republicans. President-elect Donald Trump reportedly delivered the news personally, telling Gaetz he lacked the votes, even in a GOP-controlled Senate. A mature step in the right direction for Trump.

Let’s hope that it is a sign of things to come, not only for several other dubious Cabinet-level appointments, but also the governing priorities of the next four years. Let’s hope that not every Republican shares the philosophy of one Texas congressman, who said of Trump’s goals: “whatever that is, we need to embrace it. All of it. Every single word. If Donald Trump says jump three feet high and scratch your head, we all jump three feet high and scratch our heads.”