The devastation wrought by Hurricane Helene left rural Georgia reeling. Homes were destroyed, businesses shuttered, and entire communities displaced. Augusta to Adel and Valdosta, the storm exposed deep vulnerabilities in our infrastructure, economy and political systems — something the community already knew. Now, with Community Development Block Grant-Disaster Recovery funds of $266 million allocated for recovery, Georgia has a rare opportunity — not just to rebuild, but to lay the foundation for a stronger, healthier and more equitable future.
Gov. Brian Kemp did the right thing in asking President Donald Trump to extend vital FEMA funding to the small-town Georgia communities struggling to rebuild after Helene. Rural Georgia voted overwhelmingly for President Trump, but in refusing to extend FEMA support, he has abandoned us just as we are starting to get back on our feet. This comes on top of drastic cuts to FEMA and HUD disaster relief programs, leaving already vulnerable communities without the resources needed to recover.
Charitable efforts are powerful and essential — neighbors helping neighbors have been a lifeline in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene. Charlotte Garnes, for example, runs a housing program that has provided critical support to those displaced by the storm. But even with the dedication of community organizations, the scale of this crisis demands more. Public investment is necessary to ensure that every Georgian has the resources to rebuild. Only the public sector has the scale and resources necessary to meet this challenge. That’s why we need real investment, not political posturing, to ensure small-town Georgia isn’t left behind.
The state of Georgia must act swiftly to ensure every available dollar is put to work rebuilding the hardest-hit communities. We cannot afford to leave recovery funding on the table due to bureaucratic red tape, political delays or personal ambitions. Gov. Kemp has demonstrated leadership to advocate for disaster relief; now is the time to partner with Georgians.
Our ask is simple:
Gov. Kemp, we recognize the 10 public meetings as an important first step in addressing the challenges facing our communities after Hurricane Helene. We urge you to take the next step by meeting directly with us — the communities most affected — alongside civic leaders, residents and advocacy groups. Your leadership in convening these discussions is vital to ensuring that information about relief and rebuilding programs reaches the people who need it most. Many local officials remain unclear on how to advocate for extensions or expedite fund distribution, and we are ready to work with you to make sure small-town Georgia is not left behind.
While Georgia commands the world’s attention with events like the Augusta Masters, many of its own residents are struggling to keep a roof over their heads. This contrast is stark — global prestige on one hand, and neglected disaster survivors on the other. Gov. Kemp, this is your moment to stand with the communities that have lost so much.
We are seeing what happens when the public sector abandons its role in disaster recovery.
Rural South Georgia faces a dire crisis: FEMA and HUD are being gutted, federal disaster relief is being slashed, and families are being left behind. One 74-year-old woman, whose insurance dropped her after flood damage, has been forced to take a job at McDonald’s just to survive. If the federal government is not up to the task, Gov. Kemp must step up and lead to ensure everyday Georgians can rebuild.
The people of Georgia need action, not uncertainty. We call on state leaders to move boldly and decisively — before it’s too late! The window to secure and distribute these funds is closing. If we fail to act, it won’t just be a lost opportunity; it will be a failure of leadership and further erode trust in government.
Gov. Kemp, we urge you to continue to take immediate steps to bring these recovery funds home to Georgia, ensuring they reach those who need them most. The road to recovery isn’t just about rebuilding what was lost — it’s about fortifying Georgia’s future. But that will only happen if we collectively build together.
Dr. Treva Gear is the founder and chair of the Concerned Citizens of Cook County, a community grassroots organization in Adel, Georgia. She is also the Georgia state manager for Dogwood Alliance, an environmental organization that protects Southern forests and frontline communities from destructive industrial logging.
Charlotte Garnes is the CEO and executive director of ReNforce. ReNforce has established Redemption House, a supportive Safe House initiative aimed at aiding justice-impacted women in Augusta.
