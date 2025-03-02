The state of Georgia must act swiftly to ensure every available dollar is put to work rebuilding the hardest-hit communities. We cannot afford to leave recovery funding on the table due to bureaucratic red tape, political delays or personal ambitions. Gov. Kemp has demonstrated leadership to advocate for disaster relief; now is the time to partner with Georgians.

Our ask is simple:

Gov. Kemp, we recognize the 10 public meetings as an important first step in addressing the challenges facing our communities after Hurricane Helene. We urge you to take the next step by meeting directly with us — the communities most affected — alongside civic leaders, residents and advocacy groups. Your leadership in convening these discussions is vital to ensuring that information about relief and rebuilding programs reaches the people who need it most. Many local officials remain unclear on how to advocate for extensions or expedite fund distribution, and we are ready to work with you to make sure small-town Georgia is not left behind.

While Georgia commands the world’s attention with events like the Augusta Masters, many of its own residents are struggling to keep a roof over their heads. This contrast is stark — global prestige on one hand, and neglected disaster survivors on the other. Gov. Kemp, this is your moment to stand with the communities that have lost so much.

We are seeing what happens when the public sector abandons its role in disaster recovery.

Rural South Georgia faces a dire crisis: FEMA and HUD are being gutted, federal disaster relief is being slashed, and families are being left behind. One 74-year-old woman, whose insurance dropped her after flood damage, has been forced to take a job at McDonald’s just to survive. If the federal government is not up to the task, Gov. Kemp must step up and lead to ensure everyday Georgians can rebuild.

The people of Georgia need action, not uncertainty. We call on state leaders to move boldly and decisively — before it’s too late! The window to secure and distribute these funds is closing. If we fail to act, it won’t just be a lost opportunity; it will be a failure of leadership and further erode trust in government.

Gov. Kemp, we urge you to continue to take immediate steps to bring these recovery funds home to Georgia, ensuring they reach those who need them most. The road to recovery isn’t just about rebuilding what was lost — it’s about fortifying Georgia’s future. But that will only happen if we collectively build together.

Dr. Treva Gear is the founder and chair of the Concerned Citizens of Cook County, a community grassroots organization in Adel, Georgia. She is also the Georgia state manager for Dogwood Alliance, an environmental organization that protects Southern forests and frontline communities from destructive industrial logging. Charlotte Garnes is the CEO and executive director of ReNforce. ReNforce has established Redemption House, a supportive Safe House initiative aimed at aiding justice-impacted women in Augusta.