PFAS contamination in Georgia is widespread, with numerous public water systems testing positive for these toxic chemicals. While “forever chemicals” do not directly contribute to climate change, they exacerbate environmental challenges. Climate change effects increase the spread of these chemicals through extreme weather, leading to more widespread contamination.

Prioritizing PFAS pollution is essential to protecting human health and the environment in the face of a changing climate. The Environmental Protection Division is dedicated to monitoring PFAS levels in drinking water. Despite these efforts, the presence of PFAS in Georgia’s water sources remains.

Exposure to PFAS has been linked to serious health issues, including increased cholesterol levels, lowered immune system, changes in liver enzymes, reproductive issues, increased risk of cancer and more.

HB 211, also known as the PFAS Receiver Shield Act, aims to provide immunity from certain lawsuits related to PFAS contamination for specific industries, including carpet manufacturers. This bill has sparked a heated debate, as it could potentially absolve these companies from accountability for their role in PFAS pollution. By shielding carpet manufacturers from liability, HB 211 undermines efforts to hold polluters responsible for the environmental and health impacts of PFAS.

The bill has significant implications, not only by potentially reducing accountability but also by exacerbating health and safety risks associated with PFAS exposure. To address this crisis, a multifaceted approach is essential.

Recommendations include using fines from polluters to improve filtration systems, imposing a pollution disposal plan for companies and using any fine money to mitigate the damaging effects rather than relying on the Superfund for cleanup. This approach not only ensures accountability but also promotes more sustainable industrial practices and reduces the environmental impact.

The implications of HB 211 extend beyond legal immunity. By reducing carpet manufacturers’ accountability, the bill could exacerbate the health and safety risks associated with PFAS exposure.

Communities in Georgia, particularly those near industrial sites, could face prolonged exposure to these harmful chemicals, leading to increased health risks. Additionally, the persistence of PFAS in the environment poses a long-term threat to ecosystems and biodiversity, further complicating efforts to address climate change.

One potential solution to the PFAS crisis in Georgia is to focus on restitution and reshaping the water system. Instead of relying on federal Superfund money, which is intended for emergencies, Georgia could implement a state-level approach to address PFAS contamination.

This approach would involve holding polluters accountable for cleanup costs and investing in pollution control mechanisms. Companies responsible for PFAS pollution should be required to contribute to the improvement of water systems and treatment plants in affected communities.

The financial burden of PFAS cleanup is substantial. Estimates suggest that addressing PFAS contamination at military installations alone could cost billions of dollars.

By shifting the responsibility to the polluters, Georgia can ensure that the costs of cleanup do not fall on taxpayers. This approach not only promotes accountability but also incentivizes companies to adopt more sustainable practices and reduce their environmental impact.

The current state of PFAS in Georgia is a stark reminder of the need for robust environmental regulations and accountability. House Bill 211, while intended to protect certain industries, risks undermining efforts to address PFAS contamination and protect public health.

By focusing on restitution and reshaping the water system, Georgia can take a proactive approach to managing PFAS pollution. Holding polluters accountable, investing in pollution control mechanisms and improving water treatment infrastructure are essential steps toward a safer and healthier future for all Georgians.

Erica Bibbey of Marietta is a member of Citizens Climate Lobby.