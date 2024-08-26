There are many rules we live by in the South that I don’t remember ever being taught. I’ve just known my whole life that they were so. Stand up when a lady enters the room. Shake a man’s hand when you meet him. And under no circumstances do you scratch a lottery ticket with a penny. I’m not gonna sit here and tell you that they ain’t antiquated and unnecessary in a modern world, but I will tell you I’ve never seen someone come away a winner on a Jumbo Bucks when they didn’t use at least a dime. Could be Abraham Lincoln gettin’ one last dig in. Heck, I don’t know. I sure wouldn’t blame him.

Southerners are big on values — values that often don’t make a lick of sense in the times in which we live. But if you’ve spent any amount of time down here, you know that “that’s just the way it’s always been” is the end of any polite debate you’d attempt to have on such a subject. If you go to a funeral home with your shirt untucked, someone’s Aunt (let’s call her Tookie; that’s a fun Southern name) will flick you behind the ear with the power of a shotgun blast and drag you (by that same ear) to the bathroom so you can correct this heinous faux pas.