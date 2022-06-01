OPINION: Georgia gunmaker the choice for mass slaughter

The company’s marketing has been effective as Daniel Defense has cranked out a healthy margin, a 35% gross profit, according to Forbes a few years ago.

Not long before the school shooting in Texas, Daniel Defense ran this ad online.

But the ads could be more realistic. Why not a photo of Stephen Paddock and a voiceover saying, “He wanted to embark on a record-breaking bloodbath and instill terror on thousands of fellow Americans, so he opted for Daniel Defense. Our brand exudes quality craftsmanship. And we helped put him in the history books.”

Or you could have scores of heavily armed cops outside a mass-shooting scene, pausing their counter-attack for an hour because their supervisors are afraid to add to the body counts: “If you want to hold government forces at bay with superior fire-power, turn to Daniel Defense.”

Perhaps show film of parents lining up to give DNA samples to help authorities identify the bodies of 10-year-olds who are unrecognizable because the rifle’s high-speed bullets explode inside human flesh: “If you really want to make an impact, choose Daniel Defense.”

It’s sick that this has become to norm: Troubled man with grievance enters school, nightclub, church, grocery store and settles unknown score with an AR-15. Police release a body count. News crews interview survivors or victim’s families. Calls are made to “do something.” A pushback from the gun crowd says “how dare you politicize this.” Nothing gets done.

Wash, rinse, repeat.

I contacted Daniel Defense for comment. They declined. They also bowed out of the NRA convention in Texas over the weekend, probably not wanting to seem pushy in their sales.

In 1994, Congress passed an “assault weapon” ban that took aim at military-style, semi-automatic weapons. The 10-year “ban” wasn’t complete but it helped slow down the proliferation. Before 1994, there were about 400,000 weapons in civilian hands. Now there are almost certainly more than 20 million such weapons.

I got those estimates from a story written by Cameron McWhirter, an Atlanta-based reporter for The Wall Street Journal. He’s also co-authoring a book that will be coming out called “American Gun.” It was something he and reporter Zusha Elinson came up with after covering one-too-many of these shootings.

The Rev. Bodie Gilbert, pastor of the Bering Memorial United Church of Christ, takes part in a protest rally outside the annual convention of the National Rifle Association in Houston on Friday, May 27, 2022. The convention opened days after the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, which killed 19 elementary school students and two teachers.

In fact, they must revise the finished manuscript, adding in Buffalo and Uvalde. And God knows what else looms on the horizon.

McWhirter, an intense researcher, said the AR-15 is a semi-automatic version of the M16, which was designed for the military to fight Communist insurgencies in faraway jungles. Military higher-ups were initially concerned about the small-caliber bullet but determined that volume often works best in frenzied firefights.

“They’re designed for a weakling to shoot a lot of bullets in a short period,” McWhirter told me. “It’s really easy. It’s not like shooting a shotgun or a deer rifle (that carry a kick). It’s like trimming your hedges.”

But instead of cutting down faceless enemy in a thicket, Americans can now wade into a school, nightclub, church or grocery store to show the world what they’re made of.

In 2017, Marty Daniel spoke to a TV crew about a memorial service held in Savannah for Army Rangers killed in combat. A photo displayed at that event showed the soldiers and their guns.

“They were holding our product,” Daniel said, while getting emotional. He paused to compose himself and continued: “It’s an honor, and we just appreciate each one of those guys and what they’ve done for our country.”

But it works both ways. If a proud Marty Daniel took time to point out the honor associated with his handiwork. It’s only fair to point out the disgrace.