OPINION: Dept. of Rehabilitation? Hardly. Hellhole is better

Let’s pause to absorb those stats. Over four decades, about 860 more guards were added to mind 38,000 more prisoners. Ward, in his presentation, displayed figures showing the prison population had fallen due to COVID to 45,551 this month. But the number is rising again.

Granted, the state beefed up the number of prison guards through the years, reaching 7,000 in 2010. But staffing has steadily diminished since, while the prison population stayed in the mid-50,000 range.

The state received a federal windfall in tax dollars the last couple years, causing Gov. Brian Kemp to push a record $30 billion budget, $3 billion more than last year’s. In it, he proposed spending $600 million to buy a private prison and build another, which would allow the state to close four older and more dangerous prisons.

During Ward’s presentation, legislators posed only a few questions to the DOC commissioner. It’s almost like the slow-rolling disaster that is Georgia’s prison system is best left out of sight, out of mind.

To that, Sherman Maine, a former Valdosta State prison captain, told me: “I spent 20 years in there, and the only time the public cares is when (prisoners) are whipping our ass or we’re whipping theirs.”

Maine said he routinely gets calls from former colleagues asking advice, worried about dangerous situations caused by skeleton crews forced to guard the prisons. He said correction officers went from working 8-hour shifts to 12-hour shifts and are often forced to do “double 12s” when the guard for the next shift fails to show up. “You are legally obligated to stay,” he said. “You cannot walk out.”

Some guards suffer from PTSD, he said.

Maine said the current setup means prisoners are often “warehoused,” or locked down, making them angry and more dangerous. And this is not only perilous, it’s counterproductive.

“If you don’t have enough staff, you can’t have inmates participate in programs that will help them in the long run, like education, counseling, recreation,” he said.

In the U.S., Maine said, theories about how to manage prisons are “like a pendulum swinging left to right. You’re too liberal, then you’re too conservative.”

In the 1970s and through the 1980s, Georgia’s system carried an optimistic name: The Department of Offender Rehabilitation. It was then changed to the Department of Corrections. In the 1990s, there was the two-strikes law, and the system expanded rapidly. Several “corrections facilities” had their names officially changed to “prison,” just so inmates would really remember where they were.

In 2011, Gov. Nathan Deal came to office and realized, because of a rising prison population, he’d have to build two prisons at a cost of more than $250 million. He pushed a series of justice reforms that kept thousands of nonviolent offenders out of prisons. It was more fiscally responsible, he told me this week, and more humane. Prisoners worked at the Governor’s Mansion and “we had the opportunity to see the faces of what some of these people look like.”

Deal said the state and other governments must look to the root causes that compel people to commit crime. A lack of education was a big commonality, which is why they expanded such programs in prisons during his time in office.

Unfortunately, these programs often take years to straighten out offenders. And with violent crime increasing in the past few years, “people are enraged and demand results from elective leaders,” Deal said.

Tough initiatives are popular, and the criminal justice merry-go-round keeps spinning.