As a longtime proponent of school choice and the son of two public educators, I know firsthand that education is not one-size-fits-all. Every child is unique, and what works for one student might not work for another. Georgia’s public schools are invaluable, but there are times when a different educational setting better serves a child’s needs. Foster parents, who have already taken on the enormous responsibility of providing a safe and loving home, should have the ability to make the best possible education choices for their children. Senate Bill 152 gives them that opportunity.

This commitment to school choice is not new. Last year, the Georgia Senate passed Senate Bill 233, the most significant school choice initiative in our state in decades. Nationally, President Donald Trump has championed educational freedom through executive orders aimed at expanding opportunities for families. Now, Georgia has the opportunity to build on this momentum and ensure that foster families are included in the conversation.

Beyond providing foster families with greater flexibility in education, SB 152 has the potential to encourage more families to consider fostering. The reality is that taking in a foster child comes with challenges, and families often need additional support. By offering more educational options, we can ease some of the burdens foster parents face and make it more feasible for them to continue their selfless work.

This is not a partisan issue; it is a moral imperative. Supporting foster families is something we should all agree on, regardless of political affiliation. These families are stepping up to provide children with stability, love and a future filled with opportunity. The least we can do is ensure they have access to the resources they need to succeed.

Now, the responsibility lies with the Georgia House of Representatives. The Senate has taken action, and it is time for the House to do the same. Our foster families cannot afford to wait and our children deserve the best education possible — no matter their circumstances.

If we truly believe in putting children first, then passing Senate Bill 152 should be a priority for every lawmaker in Georgia. Our foster families have answered the call to serve. Now, it’s our turn to do the same.