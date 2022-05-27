Be calm, smart and safe this holiday weekend

Let’s celebrate, this weekend, this summer, without violence.

Let’s resolve to do what we can to ensure that cooler heads prevail, even when tempers flare.

Let’s allow slights to pass without repercussion.

Let’s use words – and not bullets – to resolve disputes.

Let’s relearn the fine art of walking away from heated arguments.

Granted, that’s no small ask during a time when violent crime remains high and headlines chronicling bloodshed are an incessant reality.

Given what we’ve endured of late – the ravages of a pandemic; an unthinkable war that has spilled over into our pocketbooks; economic rumbles marked by spiraling inflation and rollercoaster stock markets – nerves are frayed.

And patience is short.

Let’s reacquaint ourselves with the higher angels of our nature as we go about activities this weekend and beyond.

Let’s be safe out there, wherever we are.

Intentional violence isn’t the only cause of injury and death, particularly during the holiday season.

Let’s leave the cellphones in the car cradles and keep our eyes and attention on the road while driving.

Let’s drive defensively – not aggressively.

Let’s use common sense when boating or swimming.

Those who willingly gave their lives in service to America did so because they believed in the promise of this great Republic that they left to our safekeeping.

Heeding prudent precautions that help preserve our lives and the lives of others is an appropriate way as well to honor the meaning of Memorial Day and our American way of life.

Let’s pursue the safe course – first, last and always.

The Editorial Board