Atlanta must balance housing needs with tree canopy protection

New requirements — especially mandatory conservation areas in every new development, regardless of site context or project type — and higher recompense fees-will drive up costs, significantly reduce the number of homes that can be built, undermine the ability to serve families earning between 30 and 80% of the area median income and render many affordable projects infeasible.

The impact doesn’t stop there. These same requirements will also limit the creation of market-rate housing options like duplexes, townhouses and apartments above storefronts, the very types of homes that help create walkable, mixed-use neighborhoods that Atlantans increasingly desire.

This is not just a theoretical concern: Real projects serving real families will be lost if these provisions move forward unchanged. Under the proposed rules, Atlanta Habitat for Humanity’s Browns Mill Village project, for example, would shrink from 138 to just 81 homes, with per-lot costs soaring beyond the reach of working families. Similar impacts would have eliminated 40% of another key workforce housing community, Springside Place. Meanwhile, the supply of market-rate homes, crucial for meeting demand and keeping prices in check, would also be constrained, making it harder for Atlantans to find attainable housing in the neighborhoods where they want to live.

We support raising tree removal fees to better reflect the true cost of tree replacement, but the proposed increases are dramatic and, for many projects, uncapped. The revised waiver criteria for affordable housing are so restrictive that very few projects will qualify for meaningful relief. This undermines the city’s own affordable housing goals and risks exacerbating Atlanta’s housing crisis. It also raises costs for market-rate projects, making it harder to deliver the housing all residents are seeking.

The ordinance dramatically impacts development by requiring site area preservation on all types of properties, not just single-family homes. All commercial, including retail, office, industrial, townhome and apartment properties, will be severely impacted with up to 40% of site areas mandated as preserved tree save areas in some cases. The permanent preservation standard includes redevelopment sites that have no trees. This blanket approach does not account for the diversity of Atlanta’s neighborhoods or the practical realities of redevelopment, especially on sites already lacking significant tree cover.

We have repeatedly called for thorough project testing in concert with the adoption of Zoning 2.0 and phased implementation to ensure new rules do not have unintended, counterproductive effects. Rushing to enact the ordinance without this due diligence risks stalling or stopping urgently needed housing, both affordable and market-rate, and commercial projects, including retail, office, industrial and multifamily, that support Atlanta’s growth and economic vitality. As we consider changes to the ordinance, we must do so with an understanding of how it fits into the broader regulatory landscape and the real-world consequences for housing affordability and choices in our city.