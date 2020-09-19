Opinion: Ask Gen Z why they may not vote

As we look back on the last 20-plus years that define the Gen Z political and social experience, we’ve seen a political system sputter and fail. We’ve had our highlights with the election of Barack Obama, the 44th president. However, that victory stacks against a more-disappointing political reality, one that a generation of young people has been conditioned to think about constantly. In their classrooms and on their social media feeds they’ve seen the American government fail to recognize climate change, fail to protect schoolchildren from guns, fail immigrants, and ultimately fail to elect a woman (who won the popular vote). Young people aren’t voting because they feel defeated – not entitled.

When it comes to voting, we can justifiably point a finger at the role disinformation plays. Disinformation is information that is false and deliberately created to harm a person, social group, organization, or country. In the last 5 years especially, social media tactics bent on keeping voters' eyes off the ball have been a political staple. Campaigns have been built off the frenzy a knee-jerk reaction to a sound bite can cause. However, before you cite that as what’s “clouding” Gen Z’s judgment, ask yourself if young people are the only ones touting half-truths on social media to explain their political allegiances.

If the goal is to get young people to the polls, we’re going to have to do a lot more than shame them. Let’s start by acknowledging candidates who did stir young people into action at the polls. Consider what they offered: an abrupt departure from the status quo. Like anyone else who’s known hopelessness, we have to be willing to meet Gen Z’s non-voters halfway. By citing historical disenfranchisement as a reason to vote, we also have to level with current disillusionment. We have to sit down with the fact that telling young people that voting is the only choice they’ve got is essentially asking them to “trust us on this one.” Perhaps with the right amount of patience and a willingness to engage, they might … .

Tola Ebunlomo graduated from Princeton University’s School for Public and International Affairs before working as a research analyst at an immigration and policing nonprofit. She is now a second-year medical student at the Emory University School of Medicine. These views are her own.