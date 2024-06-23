Another reader idea letter

Public, not developers, should decide city’s long-range plan

We need an ARC with the authority and teeth to make all the municipalities work together to develop an enforceable long-range plan. No more “city lites” to make up their own zoning rules. No more trolleys to nowhere and MARTA stations squeezed between existing stations.

Let GDOT spend some money on advertising to show our uneducated drivers how to merge, change lanes, and be courteous. It’s cheaper than building more roads. Pay people to move closer to where they work. The problem isn’t too many cars - it’s too many cars with one occupant. Make mass transit go where people want to go, make it safe, and make it fun. Stop building baseball stadiums in the middle of office parks with no transit options.