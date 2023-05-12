AMERICA PLEADS: STOP THE SHOOTINGS

In the wake of a deadly shooting at a medical center in Midtown, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution took the extraordinary measure of devoting the front page of the Sunday edition to an editorial written by Andrew Morse, our president and publisher.
“What can we do?” Morse asked. “The answer is simple: We can change the laws. And we can do that without treading on the constitutional right to own and carry guns.”
We are not alone in that message.
Today, we present a dozen editorials from other newspapers around the nation taking strong stances of their own.
In addition to the somber messages, this special presentation is complemented by the latest news on the disturbing trend in the United States, plus our full coverage of the Midtown shooting that caught the nation’s attention.
Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com