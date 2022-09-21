A disease that shows illness of healthcare system, society

Combined Shape Caption Dr. Beatrice Gee Credit: contributed Credit: contributed Combined Shape Caption Dr. Beatrice Gee Credit: contributed Credit: contributed

SCD receives up to 11 times less research funding per affected person compared to other genetically inherited conditions, though it affects far more Americans. Because the initial (and persistent) symptom of SCD is pain, the well-documented tendency of the medical establishment to doubt Black patients’ descriptions of pain greatly interferes with the effective relief of pain and suffering. Recently, a child sought treatment at a hospital for severe pain due to bone damage caused by SCD. The treating team asked about her relationship with her parents, how she got along with peers and how her school work was faring and determined that her yelling was due to home stresses causing her to “act out.” Pain medications that could have helped were avoided. This sort of second-guessing happens far more often with Black patients than with white patients. We need to call it out. We have to cut it out.

There is a persistent, and perhaps lethal, myth that “Black” and “urban” are synonyms. But the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Economic Research Service notes that since 2000, the minority population in 1,727 non-metro counties (84% of the total) has increased and become a larger share of county population. Therefore, because the nation’s few SCD medical centers are concentrated in densely populated urban centers, huge swaths of the Black American population are left with few resources related to SCD.

In this era of corporate activism, a handful of major brands have stepped up. Kudos to companies like Aflac (for donating thousands of robotic My Special Aflac Ducks to comfort kids with SCD and cancer), Kohl’s (for giving grants to camping programs for children with sickle cell) and FedEx (for heroic measures to transport blood for crucial transfusions). We want to believe that some fraction of the $50 billion big companies have pledged in recent years to addressing racial justice can be devoted to a disease so noticeably orphaned by these disparities.

We see many burdens of SCD often falling to the families of patients, as if they don’t have enough to deal with. The Black community alone cannot be, nor should be, solely responsible for solving entrenched healthcare disparities. We need institutions, leaders, corporations, churches and medical schools to hear us and take us seriously. We need to partner with groups like the National Black Church Initiative and Sickle Cell Community Consortium that are making significant progress to advocate for sickle cell patients.

American history is peppered with episodes of Black people overcoming inequalities by enlisting allies, speaking out and winning change. The time for us to come together as a community to address sickle cell disease is now.

Dr. Yasmin Tyler-Hill is former chair of the department of pediatrics at Morehouse School of Medicine in Atlanta, and Dr. Beatrice Gee is interim director of the sickle cell disease program at the Aflac Cancer and Blood Disorders Center of Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta.