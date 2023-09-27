9/28 Readers write

Let’s all take pride and keep MARTA clean

A while back, I had written a letter concerning how “dirty” the rail lines were on the tracks at our MARTA train stations.

I have noticed in the last few months a great improvement in the cleanliness of the rail system tracks and stations! A big improvement has taken place.

It sort of reminds me about people who just throw trash out of their car windows, only to see homeowners or tenants just walk by trash on their property and not pick it up.

We still have a long way to go to overcome this issue. I believe it all starts with teaching our young people, as well as the others who lack pride in their neighborhood(s), school property and retail properties.

Let’s go Fulton and DeKalb counties to continue educating others about the impact of trash on our environment.

LARRY CHARLES, STONE MOUNTAIN

UAW demands will further affect car customers

Regarding George Will’s Sept. 24 column, “UAW’s strike will soon run out of gas,” the Democrat-run federal government props up Detroit’s Big 3 auto companies, which in turn yield to contract increases for the union, which then funnels money back to the Democratic party. Car wash, rinse, repeat.

This three-entity process is one of the most expensive “tricycles” in existence. Meanwhile, taxpaying car customers get whacked both with increasing taxes and higher car prices as they are told they need to replace their gas-engine cars with electric vehicles or be burned up in a climate conflagration of their own making.

Instead, could the auto companies shift their production toward hybrids that currently represent a happy medium between Green dictates and fossil-fuel practicality while we await the EV infrastructure and consumer appetite to shift to EVs as the market — not the government — demands?

GREGORY MARSHALL, MARIETTA