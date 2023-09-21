9/22 Readers write

Which party will ensure our constitutional rights?

Perhaps it is time for all of us to do some serious thinking about the future of our country. If the health and safety, even the lives, of those we hold most dear are at stake, whom should we trust to protect them?

Given the events that have occurred in classrooms, grocery stores and even on our city streets, this is really a life-and-death question. Who will respect the worth of each human life in this country? If the United States truly is a nation where life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness are the rights of every person, which leader and party will ensure that those precious rights are protected?

This is not a reality TV show where the cameras shut off and life goes back to normal. The actions and reactions of our leaders have profound consequences. Integrity, honor, respect and moral character should be the standard and requirement of those who would lead.

SUSAN LAUTENBACHER, DUNWOODY

Staying active and interested keeps mind sharp

If you think that being age 80 means you are addled, as many do when thinking of President Joe Biden, I am older than that and I am surely not addlepated. I have a friend my age and he is one of the smartest men I have met. Then I have this other friend who is 87 (and that is several years older than I am) and he has no addlepation at all. As a matter of fact, he is as sharp as a tack.

Losing your mind has a lot to do with staying active and up-to-date on matters. Sitting down and watching one TV channel ad infinitum is nothing but a sliding board to losing your mind.

RALEIGH C. PERRY, BUFORD