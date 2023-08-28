8/29 Readers write

Firing teachers, banning books reeks of fear

As a county resident and former tutor at a Cobb K-12, I am appalled — and embarrassed — by the recent actions of the Cobb County School Board to fire a teacher and ban books. Children live in 2023, too, and are already aware of what’s happening about them.

Imagining that they won’t know about gay and trans life or diverse kinds of people if they don’t visit a certain classroom or pick up a book is archaic and naive — and reeks of fear. It should remind us all of 1930s Germany.

Getting and keeping teachers is already a crisis. Must they report to school with handcuffs on?

LISA JOHNSTON, MARIETTA

Trump’s jail booking will put him in White House

I’d hate to be the person that brought about Trump’s booking.

No one in their right mind could be pleased to see him dragged through a process that was entirely unnecessary. And it was nothing more than a dereliction of duty by DA Fani Willis. Actually, a clear example of malpractice. Trump is innocent of the trumped-up charges and Willis knows that - the grand jurors knew that.

Dragging him through this embarrassing episode will put him in the White House. The “bitter clingers” and the “deplorables” will make that happen.

Obama was awarded a Nobel Peace Prize for speaking his mind; Trump, an indictment. Something is fundamentally wrong with that. It ain’t right.

JACK FRANKLIN, CONYERS

Remembering Maui when it was paradise

My first trip to Hawaii in 1973 was space-available aboard a military aircraft in my uniform. They opened the aircraft door and the air smelled sweet. An Hawaiian woman in a grass skirt placed an orchid lei around my neck, just like in the movies.

My second trip was to Maui, a guest of an insurance company. Through a mix-up, there was no place for me to stay, so I offered to sleep on the beach. They gave me the presidential suite, fit for a king, at the Intercontinental Hotel.

As the fire survivors now stay in hotels, I will never forget seeing Maui when it was paradise.

DANIEL F. KIRK, KENNESAW