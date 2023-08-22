8/23 Readers write

Fulton judge McAfee well prepared for blockbuster case

An AJC news story recently announced that Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee will oversee the racketeering trial against former President Trump and 18 others. McAfee was appointed to the bench by Gov. Brian Kemp six months ago.

While some may wonder if a 34-year-old may have the experience necessary to try such a blockbuster case, I have complete confidence he does. Thomas Jefferson was 33 in 1776 when the Declaration of Independence was written. Alexander Hamilton was either 19 or 21. When Paul Tibbets piloted the Enola Gay bomber to drop the first atomic bomb, he was 30.

McAfee grew up in Kennesaw, attended UGA Law School and is an award-winning trial attorney. He’ll do an outstanding job. I understand he has volunteered as a scuba diver at the Georgia Aquarium, so my guess is he has already been swimming with the sharks!

DANIEL F. KIRK, KENNESAW

U.S. Sen. Graham sticks by Trump no matter what

I’ve got to hand it to U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham. You would think a guy who had John McCain as a friend would know a good man when he saw one. He should be able to recognize a bad man as well.

If we focus on Donald Trump’s behavior on January 6, when he sent his angry mob to the Capitol -- the same angry mob that had Graham running for his life. You would think Graham would stick with his initial reaction and abandon Trump.

But no, Graham realizes he needs that angry mob to stay in office. Time for him to double down and head to Mar-a-Lago and beg forgiveness. Sen. Graham has spoken up for Trump at every opportunity since Jan. 6, 2021. I think we would all be better off if Graham stayed out of the Georgia election interference case, but if he did, he couldn’t score points with his boss.

Good luck, South Carolina, with your U.S. Senator, or perhaps better said, as Trump’s U.S. Senator.

BOB LOWTHER, DALLAS