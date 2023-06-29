6/30 Readers write

Many take Medicaid benefits for granted

On June 25, one of many recent news articles about Medicaid was published. Medicaid’s administrator outlined her concern over the number of people who might lose Medicaid. She points out that during COVID, no one on Medicaid had to verify their qualifications.

Now, those who were covered have to requalify. Federal Medicaid officials seem upset that many will be dropped because of bureaucratic mistakes or if recipients do not respond to notices to refile.

If applications are late, contain mistakes, or in many cases, are not submitted, who is to blame?

I fear that part of the problem with Medicaid is a societal issue. Unfortunately, our federal government has created a welfare state wherein some people no longer want to take responsibility for themselves or their actions. Many believe they are owed health insurance and other benefits and should not have to go through a bureaucratic exercise to obtain them.

NEIL B. LANG, TYRONE

Political Rewind will be greatly missed

Thank you for your news story about the cancellation of Political Rewind by our Legislature. Most, but not all, legislators are happy to give over $900 million in tax credits to giant corporations without actual evidence of any net benefit to Georgians.

On the other hand, they cut the comparatively minuscule funding for PBS, the rare source of civilized and broad, fact-based political discussion about Georgia in any media. I’ve not heard any explanation from GPB, but it seems most likely to result from partisan pressure.

I may disagree with opinions or arguments elicited on Bill Nigut’s show, but I’ve never heard the cynical lies that people like Steve Bannon or Tucker Carlson or Laura Ingraham, or our “alternate electors,” direct to their audience, for which they have expressed such contempt.

Political Rewind will be sorely missed. It seems that the sin of PBS is not uncritically parroting whatever nonsense politicians choose to spout. Giving equal weight to outright lies and demonstrable facts is not balanced reporting!

JERRY M. LITTLEFIELD, ROME