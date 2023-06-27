6/28 Readers write

Exclusive
UGA football program rallies when players accused of abusing women
Thanks for your important publishing of uplifting news

My hat’s off to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for republishing the June 19 Solutions page story by Sydney Page of the Washington Post about kindness and how it can buffer upsetting news.

It was a nice companion piece to the AJC’s regular columns “Inspire Atlanta” and “The Uplift,” which bring some positive news to its readers. On the downside, my overall view of the AJC news articles is that most include an opinion of how bad the reported situation really is or how much worse it could become. The news is generally bad enough; no need to make it even more upsetting.

In any event, the Solutions page article brought to mind a saying attributed to Mark Twain that speaks to the power of kindness – “Kindness is something the blind can see and the deaf can hear.”

Please let that thought sink in and do some kindness today.

RON BOOK, CUMMING

Higher ed has many purposes, including job training

A recent Letter writer stated there were only two purposes for higher education; one is for the pursuit of truth, and the other is for the pursuit of social justice.

Gee, when I was in involved in higher education, it was to train teachers for our younger students as I had been taught. My friend was being trained to run a business and others I knew were being trained to work in labs, offices, law offices and the list goes on indefinitely.

No one taught me to pursue truth; it was implied and students searched for truth with no mandate from the administrators.

Social justice was a byproduct of the search for truth, and it was as much related to the natural idealism of youth mixed with the freedom inspired by the first steps of an independent life.

It is hard to say what the purpose is because you cannot easily separate out the many purposes.

JAMES RAYNOR, STOCKBRIDGE

6/27 Readers write
