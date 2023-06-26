6/27 Readers write

Vote to defend Constitution, erase Jan. 6 stain

Perhaps unintentionally, the “From the Right” political cartoon in the June 22 issue graphically portrays the stain remaining as the legacy of our previous president. That presidency and the insurrection it inspired on January 6 left our nation more fragmented than at any time in the last half-century.

To “form a more perfect union,” the framers of our Constitution created a document that brought together disparate colonies to form a nation of united states. We patriotic American voters (right, moderate and left) can only erase that stain by standing together to preserve and defend our Constitution from all enemies, foreign and domestic, an oath taken by all presidents (and by all of us who have served as military officers).

We must keep that oath in mind as we exercise our right to vote in the coming presidential election cycle.

ARNOLD C. MCQUAIDE JR., BERKELEY LAKE

Rough waters taught former Marine the risks of the sea

The Titanic is nearly 13,000 feet below the ocean’s surface. Skydivers may jump from about 14,000 feet. Skydivers sign 20 pages of waivers accepting full responsibility. My jumpmaster said, “It’s your lucky day — you get the new guy.” That high up, you can cover up a farm with your thumb.

While I have never been in a deep-sea diving vehicle, I have been scared to death in a U.S. Marine Corps amphibious landing craft, a totally enclosed steel “coffin” with a steel roof that sits two-thirds submerged. One such Marine vehicle sank in 2020 off San Diego, costing nine lives.

Once, our radio went out and seawater started spilling in over the roof, diesel smoke poured into the troop compartment and there was vomit and seawater halfway up our boots. Our boat driver could not see the other landing crafts because of the high waves, so we headed to the beach.

Regarding adventure tourism, I think it’s more fun to hold my grandkids.

DANIEL F. KIRK, KENNESAW