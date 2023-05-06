5/7 Readers write

I think it’s time to consider repealing the Second Amendment or at least rewording it to limit the kinds of firearms a citizen may own.

The Second Amendment has been badly misread, equating an assault rifle with a muzzle-loading musket. The founders could not possibly have anticipated the guns of the future or the fact that, with a standing army, we no longer need “well-regulated militias” to ensure national security.

At the very least, we should reinstate the ban on military style assault rifles. Back when they were banned, the level of gun violence declined. Before receiving a license, there should also be thorough background checks on gun purchasers, along with a gun safety test.

A substantial increase in taxes on firearms and ammunition would also help. The resulting revenue could be used to fund gun buyback programs. Implementing these recommendations would ameliorate the gun violence epidemic.

LUCAS CARPENTER, CONYERS

Calm voice of reason needed to lead nation

Surely in the two parties, there are candidates with sensible policies who could work with the other side to help end the division draining our nation’s spirit.

In Donald Trump, we have someone who appears to be demented, and in Joe Biden, we have someone who appears to have dementia. Our parties are so partisan that any disagreement turns into a full-scale war of verbal shots. There has to be someone in the country who can overturn the animosity that pervades this country right now. We have neighbors who won’t speak to each other because of the crazy political situation we face in this country.

It would be nice to have a calm voice of reason to lead the nation, and I personally don’t care which party they would come from. The only thing that scares me is if the Democrats ousted Biden and the Republicans ousted Trump, we might end up with Marjorie Taylor Greene or Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez as the candidates.

That’s how dysfunctional our system has become.

PAUL MCWILLIAMS, PEACHTREE CITY

Candidates’ policies more important than personal attacks

The old political question for voters, “are you better off today than four years ago” is paramount today. Instead, personalities and personal attacks are today’s norm.

Before Joe Biden, and total Democrat control of both the Senate and House, we had 2% inflation and energy independence supporting low gas prices. The XL Pipeline was being built to make transporting oil and gas safer than by train and a border was controlled with new barriers being constructed to make it more secure.

Biden immediately canceled all of the policies that made those things possible. The result is what we have today.

Maybe it’s time that voters concentrate on candidates’ policies and how those actually work for America rather than false personal attacks. Personal attacks are very effective if people make decisions based on them. Remember, his enemies convinced the crowd that Jesus was the bad guy.

RONALD MEDHURST SR., WALESKA