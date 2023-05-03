5/4 Readers write

BOB LOWTHER, DALLAS

Gun control politicians bear some blame for mass shootings

The recent mass shootings in Alabama and elsewhere are so sad for the families and friends who lost loved ones in these tragedies. It is also so sad for the young teenagers who did the shooting. They likely will spend a major part of their lives in prison -- and deservedly so!

We also think it very inappropriate that the many politicians across the country who oppose any form of gun control will never have to answer for their part in these tragedies. They will never have to go to court or jail.

We think they are a major cause of recurrent gun violence and need to be identified and held accountable as major contributors to the problem.

MARY AND JIM VAN BUREN, ATLANTA