5/4 Readers write

Trump not right candidate for problems Americans face
As a Republican moderate, I agree with many of the policy positions staked out by Republicans. Immigration reform and deficit reduction while fully funding Social Security and Medicare are top on my list of priorities.
As Donald Trump steams through the early primary season, one thing is clear -- while popular with his base, he is not the person to address these issues. Mainly because he has already lost once, and after two years of his lies about a stolen election, can we expect anything different in the 2024 election?
When he loses again, I expect more claims of election fraud, more unrest and more deaths of innocent people. Donald Trump was a game show host, born into wealth and privilege. His understanding of working people comes from the years he spent fleecing them out of their pay.
The problems facing America require serious people willing to work with people with different views. Trump is a law and order candidate, as long as he is not the one held to account.
BOB LOWTHER, DALLAS
Gun control politicians bear some blame for mass shootings
The recent mass shootings in Alabama and elsewhere are so sad for the families and friends who lost loved ones in these tragedies. It is also so sad for the young teenagers who did the shooting. They likely will spend a major part of their lives in prison -- and deservedly so!
We also think it very inappropriate that the many politicians across the country who oppose any form of gun control will never have to answer for their part in these tragedies. They will never have to go to court or jail.
We think they are a major cause of recurrent gun violence and need to be identified and held accountable as major contributors to the problem.
MARY AND JIM VAN BUREN, ATLANTA
