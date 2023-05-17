5/18 Readers write

Show your sense of justice and represent the best interests of all your citizens by proactively leading in the development of multipronged commonsense gun legislation.

Show moderation by walking the bipartisan high ground where most Georgians of conscience and right thinking already stand and give us all some hope that governors can be true leaders in challenging times.

SYD JANNEY, ATLANTA

Limits needed on power plant gas emissions

In the May 12 Atlanta Journal-Constitution, a news story about a proposed greenhouse gas emission limit on power plants is very encouraging.

These existing coal and gas-powered power plants generate about 25% of U.S. greenhouse gas pollution, second only to transportation. These greenhouse gases trap heat in our atmosphere and cause global warming.

Many farmers in Georgia and all around the globe are already experiencing the effects of global warming with more frequent droughts, floods and other severe weather events. These weather events often result in less crop production, causing inflation for the consumer.

Using a technology that is available, all existing and new power plants would be required to cut or capture nearly all their carbon dioxide emissions by 2038. I hope U.S. Rep. McBath, senators Ossoff and Warnock and everyone who wants cleaner air will support this proposal.

PEGGY AVERYT, GRAYSON