5/17 Readers write

Democracy suffers in Georgia under Republican rule

Georgia is a great place to live if you’re in the ruling class.

The ruling class made it easier for the ruling class to vote and harder to vote for commoners. They took drop boxes from the commoner districts and gave more to the ruling class districts. They purged commoners from voting rolls. They gerrymandered themselves into a majority by splitting up commoner voters. They allow members of the ruling class to challenge legal commoner voters.

They took away commoner women’s reproductive choices. The ruling class is trying to take away money from public schools and give it to the ruling class in the form of a $6,000 gift so their children can attend ruling class schools.

In addition, they are attempting to make it possible for the ruling class to throw out democratically elected prosecutors who don’t do the bidding of the ruling class.

Democracy in Georgia is a sham. We’re a banana republic.

ANNE COOK, MARIETTA