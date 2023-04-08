4/9 Readers write

JACK FRANKLIN, CONYERS

Americans should reject Trump and his brand of hatred

After Donald Trump’s court appearance, he later withdrew to the comfortable confines of his estate in Florida and gave a speech full of lies and exaggerations.

All of his best lies were told to all his court jesters, and his jesters were thrilled that the king was back on top of his game. The lie about the stolen election, the lie about the state of our economy, the lie about materials left in Afghanistan and so on.

It seemed to me that if Donald Trump stood up in front of a fair panel of judges and lied about his poor performance so blatantly, the judges would respond with the now-famous line, “You’re Fired”!

Trump’s ongoing, race-baiting dog whistle line about George Soros funding the New York prosecutor is a new low. Violence against American Jews is at a new high, and it’s easy to see why.

It’s time Americans rejected this brand of hatred and foolishness. Donald Trump, you’re fired.

BOB LOWTHER, DALLAS

Bill targeting DAs shows lack of respect for voters

Recently, Georgia’s Republican legislators passed a bill to establish a new commission with authority to oust duly elected district attorneys, again showing their lack of respect for the voters of our state.

Even though DAs are already subject to several means of being disciplined, the Republicans seized the right to overturn the will of local voters.

The bill’s vague, ambiguous standards make this a powerful tool to attack or intimidate Democratic DAs. And believe it or not, all of the Commission members will be selected by partisan Republican politicians.

All of this follows the efforts of many GOP leaders to use Trump’s Big Lie of voter fraud to seek to overturn the 2020 election and the GOP’s 90-page voter suppression law in 2021.

Let’s hope Gov. Brian Kemp reverses this disturbing trend by vetoing this bill.

DON HACKNEY, ATLANTA

AI promises to change the world — possibly for the better

I was born early in 1940. My entire life of 83 years has been clouded by major wars and great engineering achievements.

The ability to fabricate very small solid-state circuits has made computing essentially free. That has led to what we now call AI and the completely automated production of most goods and services.

Soon it will not be necessary for many to work, but it is important that we do work to improve the quality of life throughout the world. This is possible given the favorable environment of free enterprise and democracy. If only Russia and China and a few other dictatorships could become “modern,” then history would change to one without wars and very few weapons of war, and no atomic weapons of any kind allowed.

But the U.S. and its allies must now fight on. And keep an eye on AI.

STEVE DICKERSON, SANDY SPRINGS, PROFESSOR EMERITUS, GEORGIA TECH