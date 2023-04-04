4/5 Readers write

Nation is self-destructing with corrupt government

Years ago, then-California Gov. Ronald Reagan stated, “Freedom is a fragile thing, and it’s never more than one generation away from extinction. It is not ours by way of inheritance; it must be fought for and defended constantly by each generation...”

Our current government is corrupt, with the once-honored FBI, DOJ and a degraded presidency at the top of the list. I believe President Reagan’s fear has arrived. Because abuses committed by our own government officials are ignored by the media and a populace increasingly rejecting the moral values of religion, our country is rapidly degrading into a Third World banana republic.

I fear that because our current generation lacks ethical values, rejects patriotism, has little knowledge of the factual history of our country and has simply been reduced to zombie-like “screen gazers,” our nation is self-destructing.

The generation that Ronald Reagan feared has arrived and is in charge. May God save our country!

ERNEST WADE, LOGANVILLE