X

4/5 Readers write

Credit: pskinner@ajc.com

Credit: pskinner@ajc.com

Opinion
1 hour ago

Expanding Medicaid will help rural hospitals

Supporters of a bill that would allow the construction of hospitals in rural Georgia pitched it as a support for rural healthcare. Georgia legislators have steadfastly refused to expand Medicaid; and, in fact, appear poised to allow thousands of Georgians covered by Medicaid to lose that coverage.

I am a healthcare attorney who represents hospitals and healthcare systems across Georgia. If Georgia legislators are serious about “solving” the healthcare crisis in rural Georgia, more hospitals are not the answer. Instead, supporting existing established hospitals in these communities that have provided critical health care services to their communities and have struggled for years to remain open is the answer.

The first and most impactful step legislators can take to support these rural hospitals is expanding Medicaid. More patients covered by Medicaid means hospitals will be paid for services provided to more patients. The fact that these Georgia citizens will receive critically necessary healthcare services and lead healthier, longer, and more productive lives is an added bonus.

DAN MOHAN, MARIETTA

Nation is self-destructing with corrupt government

Years ago, then-California Gov. Ronald Reagan stated, “Freedom is a fragile thing, and it’s never more than one generation away from extinction. It is not ours by way of inheritance; it must be fought for and defended constantly by each generation...”

Our current government is corrupt, with the once-honored FBI, DOJ and a degraded presidency at the top of the list. I believe President Reagan’s fear has arrived. Because abuses committed by our own government officials are ignored by the media and a populace increasingly rejecting the moral values of religion, our country is rapidly degrading into a Third World banana republic.

I fear that because our current generation lacks ethical values, rejects patriotism, has little knowledge of the factual history of our country and has simply been reduced to zombie-like “screen gazers,” our nation is self-destructing.

The generation that Ronald Reagan feared has arrived and is in charge. May God save our country!

ERNEST WADE, LOGANVILLE

Editors' Picks

Credit: AP

Chaotic scene cuts short Marjorie Taylor Greene’s pro-Trump rally in NYC7h ago

Credit: DeKalb County School District

DeKalb County school board announces sole superintendent finalist
5h ago

Credit: Angela Hansberger

A superfood is disguised as a vivid dessert at this Decatur restaurant
10h ago

Credit: AP

Braves place Max Fried on injured list, recall Bryce Elder to start Wednesday
10h ago

Credit: AP

Braves place Max Fried on injured list, recall Bryce Elder to start Wednesday
10h ago

Angela Davis returns City of Atlanta award in protest of training center
9h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Opinion: Not even former presidents are above the law
1h ago
Opinion: Failure to protect at-risk tenants shouldn’t be OK
20h ago
4/4 Readers write
Featured

Credit: Courtesy of Tim Wilson

Teenager makes amazing recovery after baseball accident
Dear Atlanta: I’m ready to listen and work on your behalf - From the AJC editor
Trump indicted: The New York and Georgia cases compared
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top