4/4 Readers write

DEAN POIRIER, LILBURN

MAGA Republicans impose Taliban-like values here

The MAGA Republican movement has morphed into the American counterpart to the Taliban.

The American Taliban are on a rampage to ban books, criminally prosecute librarians and suppress the teaching of honest U.S. history in our schools. The American Taliban are criminalizing harmless drag shows and persecuting defenseless transgender children and teens. Florida’s American Taliban governor has punished the Disney Corp. for protesting his vicious anti-gay agenda, and he’s hellbent on turning his state’s public universities into centers of far-right indoctrination.

American Taliban legislators in South Carolina are proposing the death penalty for women who have abortions. And, of course, the American Taliban worship Donald Trump, an insurrectionist who says the U.S. Constitution should be ripped up so that he can resume his presidency after losing the 2020 election.

It’s tragic that the U.S. failed to eradicate the Taliban in Afghanistan. But now the civilized majority of Americans must politically marginalize those who would impose the Taliban’s barbaric values onto this country.

CHRIS MOSER, STONECREST